Charles Barkley’s Love for Michael Jordan as a Friend Is Why He Did Not Want MJ to Come Out of His 2nd Retirement in 2001

Michael Jordan concluded the most celebrated NBA career of all time in 1998 with a championship win, his sixth overall. Three years later, he decided to come back for one last run in the league. This time, MJ was going to play for the Washington Wizards, a team he owned a minority stake in. While MJ fans were happy to see him back, his good friend Charles Barkley wasn’t too excited.

Jordan’s legacy as arguably the greatest of all time was cemented in the 90s. However, athletes often find it difficult to deal with the post-retirement life. It might have also been a factor in MJ’s decision, or maybe he simply believed that he had some basketball left in him.

Speaking to ESPN about MJ’s return to the league, Barkley expressed his concerns. A month before the official announcement, Barkley said, “I think he’s going to play. I’d be really surprised if he doesn’t come back at this point, but I don’t want him to.” He believed that MJ’s career ended on such a high note, that a comeback after three years was unnecessary.

“It’s an awkward situation for me because he’s my friend and my brother, but I don’t want him to do it,” Chuck said.

“I don’t want the press to have the right to criticize him. I don’t want them to have that luxury. They’ll expect him to play like Michael Jordan, but he can’t do that. He’s the greatest basketball player who ever lived and he can’t compete against that,” Barkley said.

He was so sure that MJ wouldn’t gain anything from the new stint, but couldn’t criticize him for it as they were good friends. Barkley was spot on with his prediction as Jordan, although played well, didn’t add anything to his career.

Michael Jordan’s stats with the Wizards

MJ played two seasons for the Wizards. In 2001-02, he played 60 games averaging 22.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while playing nearly 35 minutes per game. The following season, he played the full 82, averaging 37 minutes on the floor.

Overall he averaged 21.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 142 games. Apart from the personal satisfaction of being an athlete again, not much was gained. Most of Barkley’s fears ended up becoming reality. MJ was expected to be the same version of himself who dominated the 90s. But he was far from that.

Jordan lacked athleticism and explosiveness, something that was a staple to his game for so long. He did make the All-Star team both years, but that was the end of it as far as accomplishing something in the game goes.