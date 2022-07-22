Charles Barkley’s self-destructive behavior led to a $700,000 payday

Charles Barkley would have his gambling habits surprisingly pay off in one instance as he would win $700,000 in a single night.

Charles Barkley has never been shy to let the public know about his gambling habits. The ‘Round Mound of Rebound’ was never paid close to what he was worth in the NBA through his NBA contracts. Throughout a successful, Hall-of-Fame worthy career that spanned 16 seasons, Chuck made merely $45 million.

Not a single season of his career with either the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, or Phoenix Suns saw him make over $10 million. Despite this, Charles Barkley let loose when it came to putting his own money on the line.

While he did earn in the millions when playing and has quite the lucrative contract with TNT for co-hosting ‘Inside the NBA’, he did lose a lot of it. Whether it was through his first agent scamming him out of $100 million (according to Barkley) or him losing bets on the golf course, Chuck hasn’t had the best luck when it comes to finances.

Of course, it only takes a single night for your luck to turn around on you and this is exactly what happened to Barkley in Sin City.

Charles Barkley won $700,000 playing blackjack.

Having been retired from competitive basketball for 7 years, Charles Barkley didn’t know what else to do outside of his ‘Inside the NBA’ job. This meant he had much more time to gamble and he did so on one fateful night during the 2007 Super Bowl.

In an interview with ESPN at the time, Chuck revealed that he bet big money on the Indianapolis Colts to win it over the Chicago Bears. This came out to be true as they won 29-17 and to add more good fortune to the night, he would go on to win a whopping $700,000 in a Vegas casino while playing blackjack.

While this is quite the remarkable feat, Chuck has stated on multiple occasions that he doesn’t know when to stop. He’s obsessed with winning a million and his friends, according to him, call him an idiot for not tapping out after a couple thousand dollars worth of winnings.

