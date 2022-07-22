Millionaire Charles Barkley took a plane ride to meet a fan suffering from cancer in a story that went under the radar

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has a heart of gold and never sways away from doing good deeds.

While many adore him for his buffoonery and antics, The Chuckster has an empathetic side to him that too many don’t know. Regarded as one of the great power forwards, Barkley continues to enjoy success as an analyst on the award-winning pre-game show Inside the NBA.

With an estimated net worth of $50M, The Suns legend has made comfortable earnings from his pro basketball career and continues to do so with his television appearances. The eleven-time All-Star revolutionalized sports broadcasting with his no holds barred approach.

Though many believe Chuck is just for laughs, this is far from reality. The Alabama native believes in giving society back, having an unknown philanthropic side to him. Over the years, Barkley has made numerous donations, the most recent being pledging to donate $1M to Spelman College.

In the past as well, Barkley has always come to aid his hometown Alabama. One such instance is donating $3M in scholarships to students. However, Chuck prefers to keep his nobles causes under the wrap, choosing not to publicize them. Barkley doesn’t believe in attending high-profile charity events, even lying to get out of such events at times.

Barkley is known for some of the kindest gestures that could make for one’s lifetime memories. Even during his active days in the NBA, Chuck would go out of his way to make someone feel special.

Charles Barkley once fulfilled a fan’s wish to meet who was dying of cancer.

At the time, Barkley was at the pinnacle of his career, but that didn’t stop him when he learned about this fan. One of the family members of the now-deceased fan narrated how kind Barkley was as he paid a visit to his ailing fan, even spending time with the family members.

Chuck even gave his fan a basketball and jersey as he left. As years have passed, the kin of the family hopes to meet the TNT analyst someday to thank him for giving them moments of joy during their grief.

