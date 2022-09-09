Charles Barkley’s steam room affair, or Kenny Smith’s atrocious Kobe Bryant impression, which Inside moment killed you the most?

NBA Redditor, who is evidently a fan of Inside the NBA, asks a key question, highlighting Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith in the process

Has Inside the NBA been awarded the best NBA show of all time yet?

No? Why are we wasting time, people?!

Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson come together to make the perfect combination on television. And while yes, there isn’t a whole lot of real analysis being done on the show most of the time. But, entertainment is entertainment. And boy are the Inside Guys good at it.

Going off these lines, a certain Reddit user asked quite the question to the NBA community. And we have to say, it’s quite a difficult one.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

NBA Redditor asks a key question about fans’ choices of different Inside the NBA moments

There isn’t anything complicated going on here. So, instead of beating around the bush, we’re going to go right ahead and talk about the post we mean here.

Take a look at the quote below to check out what Reddit user darkest_timeline had to say.

What was the hardest you’ve laughed at Inside the NBA? For me, it’s gotta be between Chuck’s bracelet steam room story or Kenny replicating Kobe’s Aston Martin commercial . This show has probably made people NBA fans for life just off how entertaining it is.

In case you haven’t seem the liquid gold that these two highlighted moments are, we’ve given them right to you below.

Here is the infamous Charles Barkley bracelet incident.

And here is Kenny Smith’s hilarious impression of Kobe Bryant’s commercial.

As we said, liquid gold.

But, while these are nice, personally, this one right below is my favorite Inside the NBA moment of all time. And there is nothing else that even comes close.

