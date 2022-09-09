Kobe Bryant, known for his shot hogging nature, blasted Charles Barkley for unwarranted criticism after Game 6 against the Suns

After calling out the Mamba for being self-centred and failing to pass the ball, Charles Barkley received a great deal of retaliation and criticism from Kobe Bryant.

Every NBA basketball player, even Kobe Bryant, has had awful games over their careers, but many of them dislike the criticism that comes with it. Sometimes a game isn’t necessarily poor; instead, it falls short of the high standards that the fans have established.

With the exception of someone like Kevin Durant, who is not afraid to respond to his critics online, players find it challenging to connect with the fans. As a result, most superstars have to absorb the criticism without responding.

In situations like these, easily “accessible” NBA analysts like Charles Barkley occasionally retaliate against fans for harsh criticism of players. Barkley made a funny reference to an experience he had with Kobe Bryant.

Throughout his NBA career, Barkley experienced several issues; even after that, the big man wasn’t immune to them. The former Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns player discussed the most challenging aspect of his job during the four-part “Inside the NBA” series.

The Western Conference first-round series against the Phoenix Suns’ Game 7 loss to the 1993 NBA MVP caused tension with other players, notably Kobe Bryant, who really got on Chuck after that.

Kobe Bryant was called ‘selfish’ by Charles Barkley for ‘hogging the ball’

Chuck at the time referred to Kobe as “selfish,” which the three-time NBA champion found offensive. Especially in Game 6, where he scored 50 points and the team lost, Kobe received criticism for not passing the ball and taking all the shots. In response, Kobe attempted 16 shots in Game 7, which the Lakers lost 121-90.

On the Pat McAfee Show, he discussed how he frequently compliments athletes but never hears back from them. He gave an illustration with Bryant, stating:

"I said for three, four, or five years that Kobe Bryant was the best player in the world. I went off on him after the Phoenix Suns game when he didn't take any shots in the second half, saying, "Kobe, I've always liked you, but what you did tonight was bogus. You didn't take a shot in the second half. You were trying to prove a point, you didn't have help"

In addition, Barkley explained the odd times Bryant would contact him:

“He called me between the hours of one in the morning and four in the morning, calling me a dog. It was all in text, Pat, which was the worst thing.”

Barkley did go on to state, though, that the two eventually : “He patched things up by calling me every imaginable name. We obviously fixed the problem.”

Recent controversy has surrounded Chuck and Shaquille O’Neal’s opinions on young players. Fans chastise them for their extreme opinions when they go off on players. That’s nothing new for these men, as you now know, and it won’t stop because that’s what they do for a living.

