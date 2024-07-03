Chicago Native Dwyane Wade Hypes Up Angel Reese For Showing Gratitude to Sky After All-Star Selection

Chicago has a new basketball star in Angel Reese and Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade couldn’t be happier about it. The Bayou Barbie, or All-Star Barbie as she should be rightfully addressed, was recently selected for the WNBA All-Star game. Reese celebrated her selection by conveying how happy she was about being part of the Chicago family. Windy City icon Wade ensured she knew her new hometown loved her too.

Expressing how glad she was for dropping to seventh in the 2024 WNBA Draft and being picked by the Sky, Reese posted on X,

“I’ll say this every day and twice on Sunday. Win or lose. I’m so happy I was #7th pick to the Chicago Sky.”

Wade, a Chicago native, shared a screenshot of her post on his Instagram stories and captioned it, “Yea, talk that talk,” lauding her stellar impact on her team in her rookie season.

Wade, a minority owner of the Chicago Sky, was undoubtedly excited when his team landed the former LSU center. However, even he wouldn’t have envisioned Reese dominating in the manner she has in her debut season in the WNBA.

The former Chicago Bulls star is thrilled with the impact the 22-year-old has had in her rookie year. Reese, one of two debutants alongside Caitlin Clark to earn an All-Star nod, was proud of her achievement and couldn’t hold back tears when she asked about it.

Angel Reese tears up while talking about her All-Star selection

The center learned she had been named an All-Star following her team’s win over Atlanta Dream and was overcome with emotion. During the post-game press conference, an emotional Reese celebrated the Sky’s win before speaking about her achievement. She said,

“I’m just so happy. I know the work I put in. Coming into this league, so many people doubted me and didn’t think my game would translate and I wouldn’t be the player that I was in college…but I trusted the process.”

The naysayers couldn’t have been more wrong about the outspoken center. Reese has not only been impressive, but she has also been dominant in her debut season in the league. She is the only rookie to average a double-double, putting up 13.3 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

The 22-year-old also broke Candance Parker’s record for most double-doubles in a row with her 10th in her team’s loss against the Minnesota Lynx, before extending her streak to 11 in the Sky’s win over the Dream. For many, Reese is the frontrunner to win the Rookie of the Year award over Caitlin Clark. If she continues her stellar form, it’d be difficult for the Indiana Fever star to upstage her rival.