“Chris Bosh had a whole highlight reel of him photobombing LeBron James and Dwyane Wade!”: The 2021 Hall of Fame inductees shares some hilarious moments shared with his Heat teammates

2021 Hall of Fame inductee Chris Bosh shares a hilarious clip of videobombing his Heat teammates, LeBron James, and Dwyane Wade

Recently, NBA veteran Chris Bosh was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The 11x All-Star had a successful pro basketball career that was cut short due to his unfortunate illness. However, the Big Man’s 13 seasons in the NBA are marked by some iconic moments. The 2x NBA champion averaged a career 19.2 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.0 BPG on a 49.4% shooting from the field.

Bosh had his best years during the Big 3 era in Miami, consisting of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and himself. The superteam went to four consecutive NBA Finals, winning two of them back-to-back.

The Heat veteran recently shared a hilarious post on his Instagram, revisiting some funny moments during his time with the Big 3 at the South Beach.

Chris Bosh exhibited some great videobombing skills during his days in Miami.

The 6″11′ power forward became very popular for making funny cameos during his teammates’ interviews. Bosh was often seen gatecrashing Fox Sports anchor Jason Jackson’s interviews with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Bosh’s playful nature with his teammates gives us an insight into the wonderful chemistry and bond the Big 3 shared. The video captioned,

Between the heartbreak and the wins, the joys and the losses, the great and the terrible that come with a 13 year NBA career…I had a lot of fun. #BoshHoF #21HoopClass

Bosh was forced to retire due to his poor health conditions. The former Heat star had developed blood clots on his lungs that were of recurring nature. Bosh would not be cleared by team physicians and doctors, leading to his career being in jeopardy.

Despite having his career cut short, the Heat star was able to keep his legacy intact. The Heat organization even retired his jersey number, giving him a touching send-off in 2019.