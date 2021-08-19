“LeBron James destroyed the Raptors because of Chris Bosh’s girlfriend!”: When the Cavs’ superstar took it personally and scored 24 points in the 4th Quarter

Throwback to LeBron James destroying Chris Bosh and the Toronto Raptors by scoring 24 in the 4th Q because of Bosh’s trash-talking girlfriend

NBA players are used to being trash-talked, and they usually ignore all the noise. However, sometimes, it’s hard to tune the noise out, and that affects their game. While some players get affected by the heckling, others have the polar opposite reaction. They explode and start performing at a higher level. LeBron James is one of those players.

We have seen multiple cases of how LeBron James responds to criticism and how it affects his on-court performance. We saw it when he burst for 39 against the Thunder in 2013, after Klay Thompson’s statement in the 2016 Finals, and a lot more instances. Something similar happened when the Cavs made their way to Toronto in 2007. LeBron James and Chris Bosh had multiple memorable battles before teaming up in Miami, and this was certainly one of them.

LeBron James dominated the Raptors because of Chris Bosh’s girlfriend

The Cleveland Cavaliers were fresh, coming off their first Finals appearance with LeBron James. Chris Bosh and co. were giving LBJ and his Cavs a run for their money, leading the score 70-61 with 10 min left in the 4th quarter. James was headed to the free-throw line when Chris Bosh’s girlfriend decided to talk trash to Bron. Being up 9 points, she thought the Raptors can easily close out the game.

However, the Raptors did not realize what Bosh’s girlfriend just did. She just poked the beast that LeBron James is. LBJ went on to score 24 points in the quarter alone. He ended the game with 39 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists. The Cavs won the contest 93-90. In the final seconds of the game, James turned to Bosh’s girlfriend and said, “It’s your fault!”

“IT’S YOUR FAULT!” The time Chris Bosh’s girlfriend talked trash to LeBron and made him GO OFF (2008) pic.twitter.com/R7SDfldOdt — LeBron History 🏀 (IG: @lbjhistory) (@bronhistory) July 30, 2021

If this is any indication, fans should remember not to taunt LeBron James when he’s facing their team. It usually never ends well for the team James’ playing against.