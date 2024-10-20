Chris Paul Invites Spurs Fans to Watch Party for Game 5 of the WNBA Finals Between Liberty and Lynx

The New York Liberty-Minnesota Lynx series is turning out to be one of the best WNBA Finals in recent history. The exciting series has been extended to Game 5 for the first time since 2019. Chris Paul is one of the many basketball fans around the country who is excited to see the drama unfold in the all-important championship decider.

A huge advocate for women’s sports and the WNBA, in particular, CP3 is hosting a watch party for Sunday’s game for San Antonio fans. The veteran Spurs guard decided to utilize the thriller of a game that awaits us to bond with the fans of his new team before the 2024-25 season commences.

The veteran guard seems to have found the location as well to host his watch party. He extended an invitation to fellow WNBA fans in San Antonio to pull up to the event through a video message on X.

“There’s a big Game 5 tomorrow. The WNBA Finals – the Lynx and the Liberty. I know I said I was trying to find somewhere to watch the game tomorrow here, have a watch party or something, so figured let’s do it at The Rock at La Cantera tomorrow, 7 PM.”

“I’ll be there. Y’all make sure y’all pull up if y’all want to,” Paul said in the video.

The Lynx were able to tie the series at 2 games apiece backed by Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams’ heroics (combined 34 points and 11 assists) in Game 4. A hyped-up Paul took to X immediately after the 82-80 game with hopes of getting recommendations for places where he could watch Game 5.

By conducting such watch parties and actively promoting the WNBA, the Point God is proving that he is serious about his desire to own a team in the league.

“I would love to own a WNBA team,” said Paul.

One can expect Paul to be involved in the team’s activities if he does eventually join an ownership group for a franchise. Additionally, he could also contribute to the team’s success by sharing the experience he’s gained over two decades.

Circling back to the WNBA Finals 2024, Game 5 promises to be an action-packed thriller. The Lynx have lodged inspiring performances all campaign long. However, Sabrina Ionescu and co. are the favorites to lift the title, bringing New York its first WNBA championship ever.