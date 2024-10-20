“Got Caught Up in the Mix”: Timberwolves’ Mike Conley Describes Getting in the Electric Slide with Lynx Players

19,210 fans made their way to Target Center in Minneapolis on Friday to catch Game 4 of the 2024 WNBA Finals. Minnesota Timberwolves’ Mike Conley was also present on the sidelines. The Minnesota Lynx delivered in front of their home fans to tie the series 2-2. Therefore, Conley let his guard down and indulged in the “Electric Slide” ritual with the players following the 82-80 win.

Advertisement

Similar to the Sacramento Kings’ “lighting the beam”, the Lynx also has a ritual after clinching a home game win, the “Electric Slide” dance. Conley was seen indulging in this tradition with Lynx star Courtney Williams’s dad in some of the videos that gained traction online.

Mike Conley & Courtney Williams Dad were doing the “Electric Slide” Dance Postgame after Game 4 tonight. The Lynx do the dance after every home victory. pic.twitter.com/dSX5ps6QZl — SneakerReporter (@SneakerReporter) October 19, 2024

The 37-year-old spoke about the Game 4 experience, especially the postgame dance, at the Wolves practice today.

“I had a great time. It was unbelievable to watch such high-level basketball, honestly… When they started dancing, I kind of got caught up in it,” Conley revealed.

Mike Conley on attending the WNBA finals and joining the Lynx and @Donweezy1010 in dancing post game “I lost my voice a little bit last night… sitting next to @CourtMWilliams dad was crazy all game… when they started dancing I got caught up in it”#LynxRecognize #wolvesback pic.twitter.com/zZK6XaWCEJ — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) October 19, 2024

However, Conley wasn’t the only member supporting the Timberwolves’ WNBA counterparts. Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle were also present, cheering on Courtney Williams and Co.

Gobert didn’t join Conley in doing the “Electric Slide”

Members of the Timberwolves have been extending their support to the Lynx all playoffs long. Even though Randle and Gobert didn’t do the “Electric Slide”, the Lynx must’ve loved that the NBA stars came out and cheered them on in the arena.

The Frenchman didn’t indulge in the postgame ritual nor did he see his teammate do the dance. But after learning that Conley did do the “Electric Slide”, he was left in splits.

Rudy Gobert on attending the Lynx game, and Mike Conley participating in the electric slide “It was incredible… i didn’t see Mike, but he loves to dance so(laughing)”#LynxRecognize #wnba #WolvesBack pic.twitter.com/3PPaXMU9EO — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) October 19, 2024

The deciding game of the series will be played at the Barclays Center in New York. Hence, the Lynx will not be fortunate enough to have members of the Wolves present in the arena. However, players will be glued to the TV, hoping for Cheryl Reeve’s girls to lift the WNBA championship trophy.