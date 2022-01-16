“Chris Paul is currently leading the NBA with most 10+AST games this season”: The Point God is still doing wonders in year 17 as he leads the league in dimes

What the 36-year old Chris Paul is doing for the game is unreal, leading the league in assists at year 17 is nothing short of incredible.

You have seen complete basketball if you have seen Chris Paul play. The Phoenix Suns point guard is one of the best the NBA has to offer, even in his 17th year in the league. Even without winning a championship or an MVP, he has had a tremendous career.

A gracefully long and mesmerizing career has him as a clear First Ballot Hall of Famer as soon as he becomes eligible for the same. One among the NBA’s top-75 players of all time, many consider Paul as the greatest point guard ever.

He has served all his teams with the rarest of IQs and greatest floor general capacity. All of his teammates have reaped the fruits of playing alongside the “Point God” as soon as he got in the league.

The 4-time assists’ leader who averages almost 10 dimes a game for his career had earned his first two assists titles just 4 years into the league with the New Orleans Hornets. Though his scoring has fallen a tad bit, even this season, the 36-year-old is averaging 10 assists a game.

Chris Paul is still the league’s best playmaker

While averaging 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals, Chris Paul averages 10 assists a game, which is on level terms with his former teammate and current Brooklyn Nets guard, James Harden. But CP3 has played 4 more games and averages 4 lesser minutes per game than Harden. He also leads the league in most 10+ assist games this season.

Chris Paul is currently leading the NBA with most 10+AST games this season: 23 games Not bad for a guy who is in his 17th year 👍 pic.twitter.com/FBvsvRHnti — Fadeaway World (@FadeawayWorld) January 16, 2022

Many believed last year’s Western Conference championship was a fluke for Paul and Co and some said it was their luck because many star players from their opposite teams got injured in crucial time.

But proving all of that wrong, as of now the Suns have the best record across the league. And if their floor general’s health doesn’t interfere this season unlike his previous Playoffs campaigns throughout his career, he might lead his young Suns to yet another Finals or may be the Ultimate glory this time.

Irrespective of how the 11-time All-Star ends his career, he’s surely going down as one of the greatest point guards. But winning a championship will add to his resume to might be even considered as the greatest.