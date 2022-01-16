“Everyone thinks that Basketball is end-all-be-all, but its really not”: Russell Westbrook says Lakers fans take Basketball too seriously, but his first priority is his family

Russell Westbrook feels like he’s given everything he can to the game of basketball – his focus is now on family

Russell Westbrook is a family man – he has a triple double off the court as well. A son and two twin daughters, Westbrook really likes his kids and is a good father to them. While there is a need for work life balance, Brodie seems to be inclined towards the life part of it. Having given a good part of 14 years of his life to playing professional basketball, he maybe thinking of hanging up his boots soon.

He is playing exactly like a guy thinking of retiring – there is no other explanation anyone can think off. The 2017 MVP and a triple double machine air balling shots and missing layups doesn’t seem normal. The Lakers man obviously is regressing, and really bad.

He’s been in such a bad run of form, that the Sacramento Kings even had “cold as ice” come up on board each time he missed a shot. The Laker fans have even sliding into his DM’s, going ham about his recent performances.

Russell Westbrook may have a decent shot selection – but he seems to have regressed in ability to make them

When looking at things, Russ hasn’t been taking bad shots. In fact, most of his shot selection has been good according to the league average. He’s been taking a lot of corner threes, and shots at the rim, they just aren’t connecting.

In fact he’s making better 3s than Steph Curry in the past month and a half, yet he’s also missed wide open layups. Such an enigmatic and frustrating player, Brodie is widely regarded as the lowest clutch IQ player in the league right now.

Whatever said and done, the man seems to be low on confidence, and hopefully being with his family gets him out of the rut. If not, he needs to be out of LA, because the fans do not want a player being paid LeBron James numbers, to get Michael Beasley level performances. To be fair, Beasley would play better because he’s itching to be back in the NBA.

