“Chris Paul is doing what Steve Nash and Magic Johnson did, yet Stephen Curry is no.1 on the ladder, who hasn’t shot well all year”: Suns Veteran Eddie A Johnson finds CP3 not being in the MVP race ridiculous

Former Suns player and announcer Eddie A Johnson makes his case for Chris Paul as the MVP, comparing him to the likes of Steve Nash and Magic Johnson.

The Phoenix Suns are legit, currently having the best record (37-9) in the NBA. Post losing to the Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals, it felt like Chris Paul’s window for a championship had shut. However, they proved all their naysayers wrong, currently on a seven-game winning streak.

Though comparing Devin Booker to Kobe Bryant is an individual opinion, D-Book is a bonafide superstar. The Suns guard has thirteen games with 30+ points this season. Recently, D-Book created franchise history, joining the ranks of Amar’e Stoudemire.

.@DevinBook‘s 15th career 40-point game! #NBAAllStar #1 joins #1 at the top of the franchise leaderboard! pic.twitter.com/BdQIVHgW0I — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 18, 2022

CP3 has been putting up some spectacles on a nightly basis, especially during the final quarter. The veteran point guard is leading the league in assists, averaging 10.2 per game. Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, and most recently being JaVale McGee are examples of Paul making players around him better.

Former 6th MOY and Suns veteran Eddie A Johnson believes Paul’s brilliance deserves more recognition, especially in the MVP race.

Eddie A Johnson heaps praise of Chris Paul in light of Sunday night’s win over the Jazz.

The Phoenix Suns have been on a tear recently, with every player on the roster playing his role perfectly. In his year 17th, Paul is playing some of his best basketball. His recent performances, especially in the fourth quarter, have been noteworthy.

The eleven-time All-Star had his season-high 27-points against the Jazz on Sunday night. Paul was 10-for-17 from the field and 4-for-7 from the 3-point line. The veteran clocked 40 minutes in the game against the Jazz, scoring 15-points in the fourth quarter.

Suns announcer Eddie believed it was high time the brilliance of CP3 got noticed and had the following to say.

“He’s made Deandre better. He’s made Mikal better. I mean all the way down the line, and that’s what Steve Nash did. Quentin Richardson you remember him? lifted Joe Johnson, I mean Amar’e Stoudemire, that’s what great point guards do. That’s what Magic Johnson did. I don’t understand what is the difference now? like if you have the best team and you have a guy that is leading that team, and by the way, that guy will take over with his scoring in the fourth quarter, as we’ve seen Chris Paul do all year.”

Johnson added,

“All they want to do is elevate other guys. All due respect to Stephen Curry, who is a tremendous player. He’s shooting 42% from the field, he’s not shot well all year, but yet he’s no.1 on the ladder, and the Suns have the best record. I mean, it’s getting to a point where it’s ridiculous.”

Start recognizing how tremendous @cp3 is right. He is all over the MVP right now and people who vote will recognize eventually. #MVP https://t.co/SK1EelNII7 — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) January 25, 2022

Eddie does make a valid point, something similar to Charles Barkley‘s statement of having CP3 in the MVP race last season.