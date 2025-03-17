Devin Booker Deletes ‘Scathing’ Response To Lakers Fan Page After Getting Trolled Through Luka Doncic Image

With a 96-107 loss at Crypto.com Arena, the Suns fell to 31-37, 1.5 games behind the 10th seeded Mavericks. Devin Booker appears to be particularly frustrated with the loss as he channeled his anger towards the admin of a Lakers fan page.

Advertisement

Luka Doncic — who has the second-highest points per game average of all time against Phoenix — recorded 33 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists, adding another historic page to his rivalry with the Arizona franchise. The matchup also resulted in another viral image featuring Doncic and Booker.

The Slovenian guard was captured yelling in Book’s direction as he helped the Lakers pull away from the Suns. ‘LakeShowYo’ a fan page with over 500,000 followers, re-shared the image online, writing “this photo is COLD“. However, he couldn’t have expected how Booker would respond to the tweet.

The four-time All-Star clapped back with a real-life image of the fan page’s admin, captioning it “Irl” or ‘in real life’.

Devin Booker just FRIED LakeShowYo Turns out they’ve also met before 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/B7o8GGoU0S — Jake (@playoffjake) March 17, 2025

Though the Suns’ franchise leader has since deleted the tweet, it was up long enough for fans to take notice. While some fans are clearly enjoying Booker’s response, the admin of ‘LakeShowYo’ took the high road.

He explained, “I got zero beef with Book… I BEEN said he’s cold and I’m a fan of his Kobe-like game. Be mad at Luka not me.” He also used the moment to show his true loyalty towards the Purple and Gold. “Lakers cooking teams so bad that opposing players are taking it out on the fan pages,” he tweeted.

The frustration of Phoenix’s disappointing campaign is certainly hard to miss, and it doesn’t help that their two biggest stars are online, picking fights with strangers who run fan pages. But as Booker himself shared, their recent performances are worth losing sleep over.

Devin Booker is not impressed with his team’s energy

If Phoenix’s season ends on April 13th — their last regular season game — then it will certainly be one of the most disappointing seasons of all time not just in franchise history but across the history of the league. However, Devin Booker has some ideas on how his team can avoid that fortune.

After the 96-107 loss in Los Angeles, the 28-year-old shared his perspective on the team’s issues with Arizona-based reporter Duane Rankin.

“We’ve had some terrible starts and it’s frustrating. We showed we can do the right thing sometimes and then, sometimes we don’t,” Booker said. “If you’re playing with energy and effort, you can sleep well at night regardless and I don’t think we’re doing that right now.”

When it comes to talent, the Suns aren’t exactly lacking in that area. And still, Mike Budenholzer’s team finds itself on the cusp of missing the Play-In tournament. Locker room controversy, tensions with the coaching staff and sleepless nights; the Suns have not had an easy year by any means. But according to D-Book, only their energy and effort can help them turn around their campaign at this point.