Chris Paul is Eager to Set Superstar Status Aside and Do Whatever It Takes to Win

Chris Paul meant a lot to the Los Angeles Clippers franchise, where he shone during his first stint between 2011 and 2017. Now, in the twilight of his career, he has returned to the team and is ready to adapt to whatever role lies ahead as he looks to end his illustrious career with the one thing he still doesn’t have.

Paul was part of a Clippers team featuring Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, a duo that dunked over the entire league while CP3 dished out assists. Together, they led the Clippers to six straight playoff appearances, yet somehow never managed to reach the Western Conference Finals.

Regardless of the lack of playoff success, Paul’s Lob City Clippers were one of the most influential teams of the 2010s. He was already a rising star coming over from the New Orleans Hornets. But he became a superstar in LA and was regularly competing for MVP awards as one of the top players in the league.

It’s now been eight years since Paul last suited up for the Clippers. After leaving Los Angeles, he was traded to the Houston Rockets, followed by a brief stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He later led the Phoenix Suns to an NBA Finals appearance, which remains his best chance at ever winning a ring. After that, he spent one season each with Golden State and San Antonio.

Now, Paul has found his way back to the Clippers. But at 40, he’s embracing a different role from the one he once had. This time, the six-time steals champion is ready to do whatever it takes to finally win it all.

“I told them I’m gonna be ready to do whatever you ask me to do,” Paul revealed on The Underground Lounge. “I done went into all these seasons as the starter or whatnot. But, for me, I’m here to be ready. If you ask me to pick this dude up full-court or something like that, then that’s what I need to do, cool.”

The 20-year NBA veteran sounds like he isn’t messing around at this point in his career. Paul knows his best days are behind him and that this could be his final shot at winning an NBA title. It would be quite the story if he managed to do it in his return to the Clippers, too.

At the end of the day, though, Paul also knows what he was brought in for, and he’s going to do his best to uphold his veteran responsibility.

“My thing is to come in every single day, they’re gonna see me in there working… Whatever that game calls me to do, I’m gonna be ready for it.”

It’s exactly the kind of response we’ve come to expect from Paul. He’s a consummate professional when it comes to basketball. Even at his age, he hasn’t slowed down. Last season, the 39-year-old played all 82 games for just the second time in his career.

It’s great to hear that Paul is ready and motivated heading into his 21st season. He’s a player who often sparks debates among NBA fans when it comes to his legacy. Yet even the most die-hard critics have to agree that he’s put together a commendable, Hall of Fame career. Not everyone may be rooting for him to retire with a ring, but it’s clear he’s willing to do whatever it takes to finally get one.