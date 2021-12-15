NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Anthony Davis playing vs Dallas Mavericks? LA Lakers release knee injury report for the Brow

Anthony Davis is still questionable for the Lakers’ marquee national TV game against the Dallas Mavericks, to be played tonight.

The Lakers big man has been dealing with injuries for what seems like the entirety of his NBA career. AD came into the league with a solid stamp of approval as the first ‘unicorn’ since Kevin Durant.

However, the 6’10” forward-center, who was expected to challenge the likes of Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett for the GOAT spot at his position, has had a chequered injury history since his introduction to the league.

AD hasn’t played more than 75 games in a single season since 2012-13 – his rookie year. His healthiest season came with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017-18, when he finished 3rd in the MVP race.

Davis had been carrying a huge load for the Lakers this season, leading them in points, rebounds and minutes. The Brow is also their best perimeter defender in the absence of Trevor Ariza, which isn’t really great for them.

However, Davis was clearly feeling the effects of the undue stress placed on him. The big man was moving gingerly for much of his time on the floor before he was given time off.

NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Anthony Davis playing vs Dallas Mavericks?

Anthony Davis is listed as questionable for their clash against the Dallas Mavericks tonight. In his absence, the Lakers would likely have started Dwight Howard at the center position.

But Dwight himself is out of the game due to Covid protocols, along with Talen Horton-Tucker.

Lakers make it official that Talen Horton-Tucker has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He’s OUT for tomorrow’s game against the Mavs. Anthony Davis remains QUESTIONABLE with knee soreness. pic.twitter.com/xqjsuQ9BcA — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 14, 2021

LeBron James should also see a sizeable chunk of his minutes at the 5 spot. He’s been a capable center all career long – especially on the Death Lineups run by Erik Spoelstra for the Heat.

The Dallas Mavericks will be without Luka Doncic for tonight’s game – out with an ankle injury. In his absence, the Lakers will hope to take home an easy dub on the road.

