“Chris Paul lifts 4000-5000 pounds with every major muscle group every day in the offseason!”: The Suns superstar’s secret to elite longevity was revealed by his athletic trainer

Chris Paul has been doing unreal stuff as the league’s best true point guard for 17 seasons now. His trainer once revealed his hectic offseason workouts.

Chris Paul has long been acknowledged as the Point God for all of his attributes that define him as the model player for the 1-guard position. He’s able to get his team buckets in every which way, against every kind of opponent, in every setting.

His quest for a championship has made him turn vegan after a perceived slowdown in 2018-19 with the Rockets. Beyond changing his diet, Paul also takes care to maintain his elite endurance levels and edge in agility.

We often think that playmakers – those who slow the game down – tend to age better in basketball. But the thing that allows them to maintain elite status is their cushion in athleticism. Once they lose it, their ability to stay defensively on NBA courts reduces drastically.

That is the major motivation for why Chris Paul obsesses so much over his workout routine. The Point God once pointed out that he gets up at 4:30 AM during the offseason to workout and practice his craft.

Steve Kostorowski details the whopping way how Chris Paul keeps himself fit in the offseason

Steve Kostorowski has been working with Chris Paul as his athletic trainer for a long time now. Speaking to Team USA Basketball ahead of the 2012 London Olympics, Steve details CP3’s obsessive attitude and the extra stuff he does during the offseason:

Wakes up at 5 a.m.

Drives to the gym.

Does a thorough warm-up.

Does 30 minutes of injury prevention and corrective exercises.

Does between 500-750 abdominal crunches.

Lifts between 4,000-5,000 pounds with every major muscle group (legs, chest, back, etc.).

Does a variety of balance and coordination drills.

Performs 1,000 reps of jump rope.

Does 40 minutes of on-court ball handling and conditioning.

Eats a nutritious breakfast (post-workout meal).

This should give you an idea of the dedication that goes into building an elite career that allows CP3 to be an NBA All-Star late into his 30s. While Chris Paul is no longer the athlete he once was, his work ethic allows him to stay elite.

