Not Tyrese Haliburton or Pascal Siakam, Chris Paul Names His Favorite Pacer as NBA Finals Begin

Tyrese Haliburton has been dazzling the fans throughout the playoffs with his fun, loose style of play that gets his teammates involved. One of those fans is none other than NBA veteran Chris Paul. He loves to watch the way Haliburton plays and can tell that his teammates have a ton of fun playing with him. And after all, why wouldn’t he? CP3 made a career off being a fast-paced point guard with exceptional passing, and Halinurton is emulating his style of play in the best way.

Despite this, when it came to naming his favorite player on the Indiana Pacers right now, Paul didn’t go with Haliburton. Nor did he go with the Eastern Conference Finals MVP, Pascal Siakam. He went with the playoff demon, Andrew Nembhard.

“Actually, probably my favorite player on that team to watch is Nembhard,” Paul said on The Pat McAfee Show. McAfee was quick to point out how Nembhard was headbutted by Jalen Brunson in the series against the New York Knicks. It was an excellent example of competitiveness and fearlessness coming from the third-year guard out of Gonzaga.

Paul then highlighted Nembhard’s outstanding two-way ability. “He plays defense, takes that assignment night in and night out. But also, he’ll go get a bucket if you need him to,” said the Point God. It was high praise coming from the nine-time All-NBA defender. And it’s what Nembhard has been known for throughout the entire playoffs.

In fact, this statistic from Bleacher Report shows just how successful Nembhard has been in clamping down some of the league’s superstars in the playoffs this season.

But now, he has a different animal to match up with defensively. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the MVP of the league and averaged just over 32 points per game. If the Pacers are going to have a chance in this series, they’re going to need Nembard to come through with a defensive performance of a lifetime.

Additionally, Haliburton and Siakam are obviously going to be crucial pieces if the Pacers want a chance to win it all. One stat that’s been boggling the minds of NBA Twitter is the Pacers’ record when Hali scores more or less than 20 points.

When Haliburton scores more than 20, Indiana is 25-3. When he scores less, they’re 21-24. So, he’s going to need to get going against this tough OKC defense if they want a shot.

But Siakam will be a major key as well. He needs to be able to handle the ball in the paint against these pesky Thunder guards who swipe at the ball every opportunity they get. If they can force Pascal into some easy turnovers, it could be a long series for Indiana.

Even Paul himself went on to commend OKC for their defense later on in the clip. He pointed out how they don’t just defend well, but they have fun doing it. And other than Nembhard, defense is not something the Pacers are exactly known for.

So, strap in, NBA fans. This could either be a super fun series with twists and turns if Paul’s favorite Pacer can hold SGA down. Or it could end up being a quick one if the Thunder show up and be themselves. Either way, it’s a refreshing final with two fan bases that haven’t won in quite some time.