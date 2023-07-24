“Coach Giannis Antetokounmpo”: Banking on Hasan Minhaj and 21 Savage Experience, $110,000,000 Worth Bucks Star Showcases Fiery Coaching in China

During the 2023 All-Star Weekend, Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the most dominant players in the NBA found himself on the sidelines. The Greek Freak wasn’t benched but rather took up a coaching role for Dwyane Wade’s team in the Celebrity All-Star Game. He did a splendid job, receiving plaudits from many. And, from the looks of it, he may have a future in coaching. After all, he recently shared a video on Twitter, where he is practicing his coaching skills in China.

Advertisement

There is no denying that Giannis is one of the best in the NBA. With a championship to his name, two MVPs, and a DPOY, his insight into the sport is invaluable. As such, any opportunity aspiring basketball players get, to soak up his knowledge should not be taken for granted.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was spotted in China working on his future as a coach

Giannis Antetokounmpo had an early exit from the 2023 Playoffs at the hands of the Miami Heat. It was a tough loss, but one that the Greek Freak is hoping to avenge next season. As such, he has been working on himself relentlessly in the off-season. However, while he is improving his skill set, he is also helping others do the same.

Advertisement

Recently, the Greek Freak shared a video of himself on Twitter. In the tweet, Giannis can be seen working out in a gym in China. And, while he was there, he also took the time to help some of the young ballers working on their craft.

In the clip, Giannis gave his wards a crash course on basketball. He spoke about how to position one’s body, work in the post, use one’s imagination, and be aware of one’s teammates in order to best utilize them. Invaluable information from one of the greatest players in the world.

“Coach Giannis [Antetokounmpo] is back at it again”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Giannis_An34/status/1683220615963058178?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It certainly was interesting to watch Giannis at work, especially in the coaching role. But, this isn’t the first time he’s instructed players. After all, just a few months ago, he was coaching celebrities like Hasan Minaj and 21 Savage during the Celebrity All-Star Game. So, who knows, perhaps we could be seeing Coach Antetokounmpo at work for an NBA franchise a decade or so from now.

Advertisement

Giannis and the Bucks are working hard ahead of the 2023-2024 season

The 2023 NBA Playoffs saw Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks get swept in the first round. It was an embarrassing defeat, but one that both the Greek Freak and the team have put behind them. With the 2023-2024 season just a few months away, Giannis and the Bucks are focused on the future.

In particular, Giannis has been working himself to the bone this off-season. And, he recently shared a picture showcasing his physique, which is even more ripped than before. Essentially, putting the rest of the league on notice.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CtZTST6NV8C/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Safe to say, Antetokounmpo is looking to avenge that sweep next season. Given how he’s been working out and the effort he has been putting in, there is no doubt that he is going to be a huge problem for opposing teams once the regular season kicks off.