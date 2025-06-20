“Make Sure You’re In Charge”: Shaquille O’Neal Warns Giannis Antetokounmpo Against Giving Up The Reins On Any Team He Joins

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors have cooled down lately. The two-time MVP recently hinted at staying in Milwaukee for the next season, and since then, the buzz has started to fade. But the conversation around his future hasn’t fully died. Shaquille O’Neal is still interested in the subject and even has some advice for the Greek Freak.

Advertisement

Shaq has spoken highly of Giannis in the past, calling him a dominant force and someone who plays the game like he did. But with rumors lingering, Shaq is now offering more than just praise.

While speaking on the possibility of Giannis leaving Milwaukee on The Big Podcast, Shaq said he would like to see him go elsewhere. But if that happens, there’s one condition. Shaq understands that if Giannis leaves Milwaukee, he’ll likely team up with other star players in search of another title.

If Giannis joins a new team with other stars, he can’t become the second or third option. He can’t let go of what makes him elite. Giving up control, in Shaq’s view, could hurt his career more than help it. He said, “If you do that, you’ll have to be at the forefront of those superstars.” Giannis can’t afford to be under someone else’s shadow.

We’ve seen this happen before. Superteams form, and sometimes a player sacrifices too much, their touches, their identity, and their leadership. Shaq doesn’t want that for Giannis. “If he teams up with KD or LeBron, make sure you’re in charge,” Shaq said. It’s advice rooted in experience. Shaq knows what it means to be “The Guy” on a championship team. And he knows how quickly a superstar can lose his place if he hands over the reins.

At the same time, if Giannis leaves Milwaukee and wishes to join a bigger team, it’ll be difficult for him to be the face of the franchise, at least in the beginning. The good thing is that he’s likely not going anywhere. His “I hope to be back soon with the Bucks” comment on Coast to Coast can be taken as proof.

Shaq has always been in Giannis’s corner. He respects him as a player and offers him advice whenever he’s asked to. On Good Word with Goodwill, he said that Giannis shouldn’t get caught in the bigger market dream that everyone must be throwing at him. “Nobody cares what city you’re in anymore, this ain’t the 90s…They’re probably throwing in his face a bigger market, doesn’t matter. Social media is the market now,” Shaq said.

Shaq said that if he goes to LA, he’ll have to pay more taxes, and he’ll be under immense pressure. So, staying with the team that he has been with all this time should be his move for the next season.