Coach K Declares Kevin Durant the Greatest Player to Suit Up for USA in the Olympics

USA Basketball has had several great representatives on the global stage. However, Kevin Durant’s name stands out on a very long list of superstar basketball players. The 35-year-old has won three Olympic gold medals so far in his career and is looking to win his fourth one for Team USA in Paris. After his defining performance in the Olympic opener against Serbia, KD has prompted a lot of adulation.

But legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski went a step further and declared that KD is the greatest player ever to play for Team USA. As the coach of the iconic Redeem Team that won the 2008 Gold Medal for USA, Coach K’s opinion on the greatest Team USA player ever holds a lot of weight.

He recently told Jim Rome that Durant is the best player ever to have played for Team USA not only because of the records he holds. The former Duke coach said, “I think he [KD] is [the greatest Team USA Player] because of longevity and accomplishment. Again, it’s unique, but the amount of points he has scored, he has scored a lot more than anyone else.”

KD is tied with Carmelo Anthony for most number of gold medals in Team USA Basketball history at three. If he wins again in Paris, he will own another special award in his USA jersey.

Durant is the all-time scoring leader for Team USA and he is on track to go past 500 points in this campaign. The second position holder on the list, Carmelo Anthony is at 336 points. KD has also had two 30-point performances for Team USA in 2012 and 2016 against Spain and Serbia respectively.

It’s interesting that right before the Olympics started, there were doubts about KD’s participation due to injury. The Phoenix Suns superstar didn’t play in any of the exhibition games before the Olympics as well. Fortunately, he recovered from his injury right in time to play against Serbia.

Kevin Durant had a game-winning performance against Serbia

After not playing a single exhibition game, KD made his 2024 Paris Olympic debut with a bang. Coming off the bench against Serbia, the two-time NBA Champion dropped 21 points in the first quarter while shooting eight of eight from the field and five of five from beyond the arc. KD ended the game with 23 points, ensuring that his team gets to start the tournament on the right foot.

This also speaks to the advantage of experience that Durant has over most of his teammates. He is arguably the most well versed athlete on the team with the FIBA rules and it was on full display from the moment he stepped foot on the court.

If Team USA manages to secure the Gold, KD will cement his legacy as the greatest basketball player in Olympics history.