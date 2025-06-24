Bringing Up Desmond Bane Deal, NBA Champion Defends Rockets’ Kevin Durant Trade Package

Let’s be honest—NBA fans rarely believe their team came out on top in a superstar trade. Even when they land the big name, doubt creeps in: “But at what cost?”

Trades spark endless debate upon endless tiring debate, from barbershops to Reddit threads to live discussions on X Spaces. NBA trades are such a huge part of the NBA that fans build fake trades on simulators or dive into NBA 2K’s MyGM mode just to reshuffle rosters.

Despite the OKC Thunder hoarding ten first-round picks through 2030—including their own in 2025—and the monster hauls that landed Rudy Gobert and, more recently, Desmond Bane, fans still panic when their team doesn’t receive a mountain of picks. (Every Chicago Bulls fan just flinched.)

That panic returned when the Suns traded Kevin Durant to the Rockets. In exchange, Phoenix received Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in 2025, plus five second-round picks stretching through 2032. Some fans celebrated, whereas other Suns supporters felt shortchanged for a future Hall of Famer.

But, 2017 NBA champion and All The Smoke cohost Matt Barnes recently pushed back on a solo episode of his podcast. “I think it was a great move,” Barnes said. “Houston didn’t have to give up a ton of young assets.”

Trading for a superstar can gut a roster—just ask the Suns. They gave up Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, and four unprotected first-round picks for KD in 2023. Then they dealt Landry Shamet and Chris Paul for Bradley Beal, which tightened their already bloated payroll and left no room under the new CBA for reliable role players.

Barnes added, “Obviously, Jalen Green is a young asset and someone they’re betting on. But it just goes to show—if you don’t show up in the playoffs, you’re gone.” A lot of people have since zeroed in on the five second-rounders Houston gave up. Barnes didn’t see any issue with the deal.

“I’m hearing a lot of people say they gave up too many picks. But to me—if Desmond Bane gets four first-rounders, and Rudy Gobert gets six and an exception, I don’t give a [expletive] how old Kevin Durant is.”

To Barnes, KD’s value is still sky-high despite his age. “Kevin Durant will always demand more than those guys,” he said. “And the fact Houston didn’t give up a single first-round pick? That’s a win.”

As someone who traded four times himself, Barnes doesn’t think Houston’s done. “They’ve still got wiggle room. Are they finished? You’ve heard talk—Giannis teaming up with KD, Jaylen Brown possibly heading to Houston. They’re not done.”

Barnes sees nearly everyone on the roster as movable, except Durant and Amen Thompson. “They’ve still got a lot of assets,” he said. “Anyone outside of Amen Thompson and Kevin Durant? For the right offer, they’re in play. Would I trade Şengün for Giannis? Absolutely. No-brainer. So watch Houston—because they’re not slowing down.”

With Durant in town and trade chips still in hand, the Rockets aren’t coasting. If Matt Barnes is right, more changes could be on the horizon.