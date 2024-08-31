Coaching Won’t Be a Walk in the Park For JJ Redick, But LeBron James’ Support Will Ease the Burden: Magic Johnson

After a disappointing 2023-24 season, the Lakers took a huge gamble and hired JJ Redick as their new head coach. The former Clippers guard had no coaching experience even at the high-school level, leading to doubts about his appointment. However, Magic Johnson believes the rookie head coach can thrive in the role.

In an interview with KCAL News lead sports anchor Jim Hill, the Lakers icon urged fans to exercise patience with their new head coach. He explained that Redick will need time to figure out the optimal strategy to get the best out of the current roster.

Johnson noted that the transition would be challenging but claimed having LeBron James on the roster could help Redick find his footing quickly. He said,

“We as Lakers gotta give JJ Redick, our new coach some time to really help him understand, how to utilize the talent, how to coach the talent, and then also what schemes will work and what schemes won’t work because this is not going to be easy for him. But I think having LeBron as your captain, one of the greatest has ever laced them up [will ease Redick’s burden].”

James and Redick already have a terrific rapport. Their synergy was on full display during the short-lived run of the Mind the Game podcast. The four-time NBA champion’s backing will be crucial for Redick. The Lakers’ head coaching role is notoriously volatile and the man at the helm is perpetually on the hot seat.

To add to Redick’s predicament, the Western Conference is as deep as it has ever been. The Lakers finished seventh in the standings during the 2023-24 campaign despite winning 47 games. Additionally, the front office has yet to make any significant upgrades to the roster. Redick will have to work with essentially the same roster that was dumped out of the playoffs in the first round last season.

There is no doubting Redick’s incredible basketball acumen. However, the head coaching job requires more than having a strong analytical mind. Managing a veteran roster will need both assertiveness and caution. It remains to be seen how the rookie head coach performs.