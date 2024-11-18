College Professor’s ‘Negative Advice’ Made Shaquille O’Neal Jealous, Pushed Him to Take Advantage of Every Opportunity

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O’Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Shaquille O’Neal’s dominance in the NBA transcended the basketball court. There were big men before the 7-foot-1 superstar who imposed their will on the league. However, none were able to market themselves in the way that Shaq did. His motivation to be one of basketball’s most famous brands didn’t come from the desire for money.

It came from the desire to prove his former college professor wrong.

On GOAT TALK, Shaq revealed a story from his college days that ignited a fire in him. O’Neal spent three seasons at LSU before declaring for the 1992 NBA Draft. During his time in college, Shaq fulfilled his obligations as a student-athlete by attending classes.

For one of his college assignments, the dominant center had to display all the things he would like to sell in the future. But the response from his professor rubbed him the wrong way. In the big fella’s words,

“So [I presented the idea of] Shaq shirts, Shaq underwear, Shaq shoes. He’s [the professor] like, ‘Oh unfortunately Mr. O’Neal big guys don’t sell.’ So I’m taking advantage of all the opportunities.”

Shaq’s professor loved his enthusiasm, but tried instilling a sense of realism in his ambitions. At the time, the stars of the NBA that generated revenue in merchandise were never big men. Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the stars of basketball, owning sneaker deals with Converse.

Shaq didn’t let the negative advice of his professor prevent him from chasing his dreams. Instead, he used it as motivation.

The big man explored different avenues throughout his entrepreneurial journey. He experimented in clothing, entertainment, and food. O’Neal proved his professor wrong and became one of the biggest brand’s in NBA history. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shaq is currently valued at $500 million.

Shaq’s endorsement timeline

There are very few NBA players from the past and present who are as active as Shaq in the field of business. The four-time champion holds a hefty list of endorsements throughout the years. One of the more notable ones is his eponymous clothing brand.

Shaq made clothing affordable and available in the most convenient retail stores. He also has his signature shoes, gummies, food outlets, you name it.

Another one of the 52-year-old’s iconic brand endorsements has been with the pizza chain, Papa John’s. O’Neal’s involvement with the company helped the business avoid bankruptcy following a scandal with the founder.

Although there is a lot on the plate of the NBA legend, he is making the most of the opportunities given to him, following through on a promise he made to himself over 30 years ago.