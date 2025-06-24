“Listen to the GM”: Shaquille O’Neal Offers Advice to Upcoming NBA Rookie Cooper Flagg

With the 2025 NBA Draft set to take place on Wednesday, June 25, top-ranked prospect Cooper Flagg is finally about to hear his name called. He has been the projected No. 1 overall pick since the start of the NCAA season. It’s never easy for a teenager to navigate this level of hype and expectation. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has offered some words of wisdom to help prepare Flagg for the biggest moment of his career.

If anyone understands where Flagg is right now, it’s O’Neal. The Hall of Fame big man was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft and, like Flagg, was labeled a generational talent the moment he entered the league. Of course, Shaq completed his story. He lived up to his potential en route to winning four NBA championships.

So it’s safe to say that the Los Angeles Lakers legend is well-equipped to guide Flagg through this journey, and that’s exactly what he did. His words carry weight for the Duke standout, and also for others in the Draft class who are set to begin their NBA journeys in a few days time.

“You have to listen to the important people,” O’Neal said on WFAA. “First of all, listen to your parents. Listen to the GM, listen to the trainer, and listen to the coach. Then, whoever you pick as your friend on the team, a vet, listen to him.”

O’Neal’s words implied that Flagg needs to be a sponge once he gets to the league. This isn’t AAU or college, where prospects immediately become superstars. There is a hierarchy in the NBA, and if one doesn’t abide by it, their career could face serious consequences.

Flagg might be one of the best young ballers in the country, but there’s still a lot of wisdom for him to gain. That comes from listening to those who’ve been involved in the game much longer. Doing so can help him build a long career and give him the tools to raise his game to the level everyone believes he can reach.

Shaq’s advice also comes from a place of care. He has high expectations for the 18-year-old and wants to see him reach his full potential — possibly even becoming a modern version of a Dallas Mavericks legend.

“He’s (Cooper Flagg) a great all-around player. I don’t want to put too much pressure on him, but a little baby Dirk [Nowitzki]? Could be. When Dirk came in, Dirk was raw like that,” O’Neal said in an interview with The Dallas News.

The good news for Mavericks fans is that they hold the top overall pick and have the chance to select Flagg. Nowitzki delivered the only championship in franchise history back in 2011, and if Flagg reaches the level Shaq believes he’s capable of, Dallas could be looking at a bright and lucrative future.