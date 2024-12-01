Comedian Chico Beans Would Beat Shaquille O’Neal Up if He Was 7ft Tall For Wild ‘N Out Moment

In 2015, Shaquille O’Neal went on the hit battle rap show Wild ‘N Out and accidentally made Chico Bean uncomfortable while dancing on stage. The four-time NBA champion wasn’t even aware of it until the comedian told him about it during his appearance on the Big Podcast with Shaq. While he couldn’t do anything about it at the time or even today, he admitted he still has revenge on his mind.

Advertisement

Bean mentioned the incident on the podcast and claimed he’s still upset about it. So when later during their conversation, O’Neal asked him what he’d do if he were 7-foot-1 and 300 pounds like the Lakers icon for a day, he joked that he’d fulfill his long-standing desire for vengeance. The comedian said,

“If I were your size for a day, I’d find you and beat the s**t out of you for humping me, that’s what I’d do. I will find Shaq, I would show up and be like, ‘Yeah it’s even now. Bet you won’t grab me no more.'”

O’Neal joked that the clip of the incident was AI-generated, and Bean responded that he wished it was. The clip shows the 7-foot-1 behemoth holding Beans and jumping in glee, without noticing the fact that he made the comedian uneasy.

As much as he’d like it, the Wild ‘N Out icon cannot grow to be the Hall of Famer’s size to get retribution. However, he is seeking reparations for it.

Chico Bean’s wild demand from Shaq for the infamous Wild ‘N Out Moment

After showing O’Neal the video of the retired center unknowingly making him uncomfortable, Chico Bean joked he wanted the Hall of Famer to make amends by paying him monetary compensation. He said,

“I want $2.5 million Shaq. You’re lucky I did it on your podcast… This is before he lost weight. That was Celtics Shaq that did that to me.”

Of course, the comedian wasn’t really seeking damages from O’Neal for the incident. However, he was keen on pointing out how the 7-foot-1 behemoth’s ability to inadvertently manhandle normal-sized people like him.

Shaq found the whole ordeal amusing. However, the feeling wasn’t mutual for Bean.