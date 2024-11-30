“I Want $2.5 Million Shaq”: Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Gets Called Out By Chico Bean For ‘Humping’ Him On National TV

May 23, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Shaquille O’Neal looks on before game four between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Shaquille O’Neal is ‘energy’ personified. No matter what activity he indulges in, he does so with a smile on his face and with the utmost enthusiasm. Sometimes however, he may get carried away. Wild ‘N Out’s Chico Bean was on the ‘Big Podcast’ and spoke on the time he got ‘assaulted’ by Shaq on national TV.

“He grabbed me. Look, he grabbed me. Now he is humping me. This n**** is humping me. Look I don’t even want to jump. This n**** grabbed me and was hunching me on national TV. I’m like ‘What is going on Shaq?’”

He would also ask the Lakers legend to hilariously pay him for what he did, saying, “I want $2.5 million Shaq. You’re lucky I did it on your podcast.”

It should be noted that this is very much a joke from comedian Chico Bean. The two share a friendly bond with one another and this is just another piece of hilarious non-sequitur they engaged in. If there was truly something about this interaction that made Chico uncomfortable, it would’ve been a more private discussion.

Bean didn’t stop there. He would make O’Neal laugh even harder by pointing something else out. “This is before he lost weight. That was Celtics Shaq that did that to me.”

Shaq was notoriously out of shape when in Boston. He would eventually retire after sustaining what would be a career-ending Achilles injury in his first season with the Celtics. So, Chico adding this roast in adds another layer to the overarching joke he’s been making about ‘not being able to breathe’

Shaq engaged in a similar activity with Kevin Hart

Another ‘shorter’ comedian that Shaq has a great, if not better, relationship with is Kevin Hart. They engaged in quite a bit of banter over the years and Shaq did take one of their earlier interactions a bit further than expected.

During an episode of Hart’s show ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’, Shaq would pull Kevin over to the side of the street. After flexing his police badge, he performed quite the interesting physical act on the comedian on the hood of his car.

The show was semi-scripted and so this was likely agreed upon by both parties prior to filming having started. It was more acceptable to engage in such type of physical comedy back in the day. Something as suggestive as this wouldn’t be all too accepted in 2024.