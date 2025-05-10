Confirming Draymond Green Is At Fault For His Own Antics, Paul Pierce Urges Him To Study Dennis Rodman

Draymond Green remains one of the greatest defensive role players in the history of the NBA. He’s also one of the biggest nuisances for opposing teams to have to deal with. This was the topic of discussion on Colin Herd’s latest The Herd program on FOX. Joining him for the conversation was NBA legend Paul Pierce, who had some suggestions on how Draymond can best utilize his abilities without getting into trouble.

In Game 2 of the Warriors/Timberwolves playoff game, Green received his fifth technical foul of these 2025 playoffs. This time the four-time NBA Champion got caught elbowing Naz Reid in the face, a move that sent the Minnesota fans into a frenzy. If Dray gets two more technicals in this series he will be suspended for one game.

Green has since gone viral for his response to the technical in Minnesota. “I’m not an angry Black man, I’m a very successful, educated Black man with a great family,” he stated to the media after the Warriors’ 117-93 loss. “And I’m great at basketball, I’m great at what I do. The agenda trying to make me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous.”

Herd would call Draymond a classic wrestling heel. Pierce agreed. “He’s definitely embraced it,” stated The Truth. But Pierce then had a major suggestion for the Warriors’ defensive star. “He should study Dennis Rodman, Cause Dennis Rodman was so good at getting under your skin without all the extras.”

Pierce explained how Rodzilla would do stuff like staring at a guy while shooting free throws to get under their skin. “He’s under this guy’s skin and he’s out of his game,” added Pierce, reminding the basketball world of Rodman’s mind games. His point was that Draymond is a similar type of player, but doesn’t need to resort to physically assaulting players to get his point across.

Rodman famously feuded with Utah Jazz superstar Karl Malone during the epic Bulls vs. Jazz NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998. He also created havoc during his days on the Bad Boys Pistons because that’s what the Hall of Famer could contribute, along with rebounding.

Antoine Carr once said the following about Rodzilla: “He always has something going on that’s mentally going to be taxing to whatever team he’s going against.” The same can be said about Green. He knows how to push the buttons of whatever team he’s playing. But there’s a stark difference between how Rodman conducted himself and how Draymond does.