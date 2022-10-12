“Damian Lillard Hasn’t Been With Another Motherf**ker That Made Him”: Kevin Garnett Urges Dame Dolla to Move On From Portland

Kevin Garnett believes he was too late to move away from Minnesota, he doesn’t want Damian Lillard to do the same

Damian Lillard has been of the best point guards in the NBA as soon as he made his debut ten years back. The 6’2 Weber State guard has been a true sensation with his jump shots and is a threat right at the moment he enters the opponent’s side of the court.

The man with no specific range in his three-point shots made 6x All-Star and 6x All-NBA Teams while leading his Portland Trail Blazers to eight post-seasons.

The exception was his first and last NBA seasons, and the latter happened because of his injury which kept him out for more than half a season.

But one of the NBA’s greatest 75 players of all time, has not even been to an NBA Finals in his career and so, The Big Ticket thinks it is about time that Dame Dolla joins a superstar big man and hunt for glory as he did.

Kevin Garnett wants to see Damian Lillard team up with someone who could take him to the next level

Garnett, like many other loyal superstars, waited an eternity for the Minnesota Timberwolves to team him up with another superstar and then finally, after 12 years of trying to lead them to a championship, stormed out to Boston as soon as he got the chance.

One of the greatest power forwards of all time still regrets his decision and thinks about what if he had joined Paul Pierce and the Celtics 4-5 years earlier.

He wants the 32-year-old to do it now before it’s too late and while he is still a superstar in the league. He talked about it recently, in his typical KG style, on a special crossover podcast of the KG Certified and All The Smoke.

