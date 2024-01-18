Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shaqir Dug Up Rare Look of Kobe Bryant in Crenshaw Jersey During a Cameo for Moesha

Kobe Bryant was already making cameos in big-time productions way before he ever made an All-Star game. Bryant would make his first big-time cameo on the hit television show ‘Moesha‘.

The cameo from Bryant would come in Season 2’s, Episode 5, titled “The Whistle Blower“. In the show, Bryant plays the character of Crenshaw basketball star, ” Terry Hightower”. The episode revolves around Terry( Kobe Bryant) trying to convince Moesha( played by Brandy Norwood), to give his SATs for him. The plot takes a turn for the better, as Hightower ends up clearing the exams himself, with some assistance from Moesha.

But the once-forgotten series has once again been gaining popularity, as Shaq’s son, Shaqir recently posted a picture of Kobe from the set of the show on his Instagram.

The throwback picture of Bryant showcases Kobe wearing the iconic Crenshaw jersey. In the picture, Bryant is seen standing next to Brandy Norwood, as he reps the number 44 on his jersey.

Kobe on the set of Moesha

Kobe’s cameo on the show didn’t last long, but the Black Mamba was sure to learn something before he left the set. During a 1996 interview with ET, Kobe described his experience working on the show. Talking about his big screen debut, Kobe said,

” it feels weird. I have never done this before. This is my first time. This morning I had to come in here and get makeup on me….its different. It’s a learning experience….out here it’s fun, I am learning.”

But things turned personal real soon, as the ET reporter directly asked Kobe about his relationship with the show lead Brandy Norwood. Bryant and Brandy would both laugh at the question, while also confirming that they had attended Kobe’s prom together.

Brandy would confirm that Bryant was trying his hardest to impress the 17-year-old singer, as he even bought a limo to her house while picking her up. The duo would never really end up taking the next step, as Kobe would soon after find his life partner, Vanessa.