“Continues to Show the World Why He’s the Greatest”: Anthony Davis Heaps Praise on LeBron James After 32-Point Triple-Double

It almost seemed that LeBron James was headed for a third-straight subpar scoring performance to start the season. The Lakers superstar had recorded merely 16 points by the end of the third quarter. But the four-time NBA Champion completely flipped the switch in the final period, going on a 16-point outburst in just the opening three minutes of the quarter.

By now, fans would expect his teammates to be used to such amazing performances. But Anthony Davis was still in awe of LeBron’s 32-14-10 stat line during a post-game locker room interview.

He tried to illustrate the entire Lakers team’s reaction to the fourth-quarter heroics against the Sacramento Kings, referring to James as the greatest player in the league, particularly toward the end of the game.

“When you think he’s slowing down, he continues to show the world why he’s the greatest to go on that stretch,” Davis told reporters.

James’ performance in the final period was part of a sensational 21-0 run that eventually led to the win for the LA side. However, AD is not entirely accurate in stating that the King “carried” the team to the victory.

Davis also had a notable contribution tonight, recording a third-straight 30-point performance. He further stuffed the stat sheet with 9 rebounds & 5 stocks (steals + blocks) while committing only two turnovers and one foul.

The 31-year-old’s clutch three-pointer and game-sealing free throws allowed the LA side to finish their three-game homestand undefeated.

LeBron and Co. off to 3-0 start

The Los Angeles Lakers have been underperforming for the past few seasons. But the story has been different to begin this 2024-2025 campaign. Despite missing a few crucial role players in Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood, new head coach JJ Redick has led the team to their best start to a season in the past 14 years.

The three wins against relatively tougher teams of the Western Conference – the Timberwolves, the Suns, and the Kings – have instilled a great amount of self-belief in the camp. AD rightly mentioned that the LA side issued a stern warning to the league – they are looking to redeem themselves after the lackluster results in the past few years.

“It’s been a tough three games, obviously. Three premier teams in the West. We’ve been able to hold our own and put the league on notice that we’re a different team,” Davis said.

The Lakers have a relatively easier slate of games in the upcoming five-game road trip. If each member of the team continues to fulfill the tasks assigned to them, the Lakers could potentially head back to LA with a flawless 8-0, sitting atop the standings.