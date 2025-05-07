“Not Disrespecting Anthony Davis At All”: Penny Hardaway Acknowledges Nico Harrison’s Courage in Trading Luka Doncic

The 2025 NBA playoffs may be underway, but that hasn’t shifted people from the Mavericks’ unprecedented decision to trade away Luka Doncic. Mavs general manager Nico Harrison has received a great deal of flack for trading the face of the franchise. However, former Magic star Penny Hardaway gives Harrison flowers for his courage, acknowledging his unrelenting confidence in making the blockbuster trade.

It would’ve been easy for Harrison to fold under the criticism and heat for trading Doncic. Instead, he has taken every opportunity to double down on the mindset behind moving on from the homegrown Slovenian superstar.

Harrison cited the reason for the trade to emphasize defense. He believes defense wins championships, which is why the team sought out Anthony Davis. Hardaway believes people seem to forget how great Davis is when he is at full health.

In an appearance on the OGs Podcast, Penny praised Harrison and took the opportunity to remind listeners of just how dominant Anthony Davis is when healthy. “Nico stood on what he believed in,” Hardaway said. “We know [Anthony Davis] is as talented as anyone. We are not disrespecting AD at all.”

Harrison has remained confident and optimistic regarding the future of the Mavericks. His energy has been a surprise considering star point guard Kyrie Irving suffered a torn ACL injury, which will force him to miss most of next season.

Although it puts a slight detour in Dallas’ hopes of winning a championship, it doesn’t shake Harrison’s faith that they can get it done. Hardaway revealed how impressed he is with Harrison for that reason.

By no means was it an easy decision to trade Doncic. He could very well become the face of the league in a few seasons. However, Harrison firmly stands behind his belief and will continue to do so for as long as he constructs Dallas’ roster.

Warriors legend Mitch Richmond defends Nico Harrison

Hardaway wasn’t the only former NBA player to come to Harrison’s defense following the Doncic trade. Warriors legend Mitch Richmond took the unpopular path and vocalized his belief that Harrison took the fall on behalf of the ownership’s decision.

“When you’re a GM, you have to take that hit. Because the owner is gonna put it on you, even though he’s making the decisions. When you make a big decision like trading Luka, you know you had to talk to someone and someone had to pull that trigger,” Richmond said.

Fans have already geared their torches and pitchforks toward Harrison, but Richmond believes he is simply a pawn. Considering the magnitude of trading Doncic, Richmond firmly believes this decision wouldn’t happen without the ownership’s approval.

Nico Harrison took the fall for the most shocking trade in NBA history and has become the most hated man in Dallas as a result. Nonetheless, he will attempt to put the Mavericks in the best position with this new core to return to the team they were in the 2023-24 season.