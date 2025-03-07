“Couldn’t Even Apologize Correctly”: Draymond Green’s Lackluster Response After Incorrect Karl-Anthony Towns Claim Leaves Fans Fuming

Despite being one of the smartest ballplayers, Draymond Green can be a tad bit idiotic at times. He can also be extremely articulate and engaging when he speaks. But sometimes, Draymond just can’t help but do and say dumb things. His latest instance of stunningly idiotic behavior came after the Warriors beat the Knicks on Tuesday.

New York was without its star forward Karl-Anthony Towns, and Green hinted that the reason was that Towns was avoiding being matched up with his former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Jimmy Butler, who came to Golden State at the trade deadline.

It’s a ridiculous thing to say under any circumstances, as Towns has been playing at an All-NBA level this season. Furthermore, in the 7 years since Butler forced his way out of Minnesota, Towns has a 4-3 record against him, with Jimmy notably sitting out a few games too.

Butler’s arrival has helped turn the Warriors‘ season around, but this just goes to show why you shouldn’t open your mouth if you don’t know what you’re talking about.

Towns missed the Warriors game to attend the funeral of a friend who had passed away from cancer, which predictably led to swift backlash against Green. A simple apology would have likely made the whole situation go away, but instead, Green came up with this:

Draymond Green below on falsely claiming Karl-Anthony Towns ducked playing Jimmy Butler, when in reality the #Knicks star was dealing with the death of a family friend from breast cancer. Not exactly falling on the sword here. pic.twitter.com/tYPdjUQ78h — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) March 7, 2025

As one commenter said, “Bro couldn’t even apologize correctly lmao.”

Love it or hate it, Draymond Green is never going to change

On the one hand, you have to hand it to Green that he was somehow able to work in two mentions of his podcast in an apology about taunting someone for not playing when they were actually at a friend’s funeral. Never change, Draymond. Or do. Maybe that would be better.

Towns returned to play against the Lakers last night, and although he had a rough shooting night in an overtime loss, it was good to have him back. Before the game, he expressed thanks to the Knicks organization and his teammates for giving him some much-needed space.

“I do appreciate the organization. My teammates giving me so much grace, and support through the time when I really needed,” KAT said. “So I really appreciate that a lot to allow me to go through what I got to go through.”

As for Green, he has a new pep in his step now that the acquisition of Butler has turned around the Warriors’ once-receding playoff hopes. Golden State is now 35-28 and in sixth place in the West, thanks to eight wins in their last 10 games. Be prepared for more foolishness from him as the playoffs get closer.