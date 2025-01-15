mobile app bar

“I’m Nitpicking at This Point”: Kevin Durant Tries to Pin Blame on Himself for 117-122 Loss to Hawks

Advait Jajodia
Published

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena.

Jan 14, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant had an impressive performance against the Atlanta Hawks tonight. But despite recording 31 points on 65% FG, Durant pinned the Phoenix Suns’ 117-122 loss on himself, particularly on his third-quarter scoring outburst.

KD dominated the third quarter, scoring 14 points on a highly efficient 6/7 shooting from the field. His offensive outburst was instrumental in helping the Suns outscore the Hawks 31-25 during the period. Although his performance trimmed the Suns’ deficit to just two points, Durant noted that his scoring spree might have hampered the flow for his teammates.

“Once I get going sometimes, it might stall the offense when I start making four or five shots in a row. So now I got to, and then people watching me play. But maybe that third, I’m for sure happy to knock down some shots. I should have, you know, see if I can get guys going a little bit more in that third and maybe we can build some momentum. But, you know, I’m nitpicking at this point,” KD said.

During the same locker room interview, the Slim Reaper highlighted how the Hawks securing 20 offensive rebounds played a pivotal role in their loss. The Hawks grabbed 14 more offensive boards than the Suns, leading to Trae Young and co. scoring a whopping total of 27 second-chance points.

“20 offensive rebounds. And I’m sure at least, I want to say five or six of those threes was off the offensive rebound… 20 offensive rebounds in the team. 14 more shots, that’s the game.” KD said.

Mike Budenholzer’s squad hasn’t started their Eastern Conference road trip on the best note. However, with three of their next four games—against the Wizards, Pistons, and Nets—being relatively favorable matchups, Durant and company will look to capitalize on these opportunities, secure crucial wins, and climb a spot or two in the Western Conference standings.

