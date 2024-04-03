“Could’ve Went Pro”: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Revealed ‘Pro’ Potential in 2 Sports Besides Basketball

Credits: Mar 31, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is making a statement this year with his performances on-court. He has not only placed himself in the MVP conversation this year, but has also helped his team to bag the top seed in the West. But Shai is not only about basketball as the Thunder star reveals the other sports, where he could have gone pro too.

SGA was recently given the opportunity to partner with the German automotive company, Mercedes-Benz. He even appeared on the pilot episode of “AMG Uncovered“, a media initiative from Mercedes-Benz, where passionate AMG owners share their experience of owning a vehicle from the German brands ‘AMG’ line.

During the filming of the pilot episode, Shai was asked all sorts of questions about his life, his G63[ his Mercedes SUV] and obviously basketball. But cars aside, Shai did mention something that should interest sports fans. While revealing the contents of G63’s boot, The NBA guard revealed that he could have gone pro in two other sports. Talking about it further, Gilgeous Alexander said,

” I play a little bit of soccer, very good at both( soccer and tennis). If I wanted to, I could have gone pro at the other two. But I choose basketball.”

It’s rather unclear from the video if the Thunder superstar was joking or not, but it isn’t hard to believe that SGA could have succeeded at other athletic endeavours. Gilgeous Alexander is 6’6 with shoes, boats a 8’8 standing reach and weighs a decent 180 pounds[ combine numbers via nba.com]. But from the looks of it, the OKC guard did just fine choosing basketball. SGA is a probable candidate for the face of the league, and might even lead a deep playoff run with Thunder this time around.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander connection to soccer

Shai-Gilgeous Alexander enjoys living life, rather ‘ anonymously’, rarely posting alot about his likes and dislikes. That said, everyone knows that the 25-year old loves himself some ‘soccer’. In fact, just last valentines day, Gilgeous Alexander got married to his long time girlfriend, Hailey Summers, a former collegiate football player.

SGA is also good friends with Real Madrid striker, Vinicius Jr. Just last summer, Gilgeous Alexander was seen playing some touch football with Madrid players, Vinicius Jr and Eder Militão as the 25-year old was touring Madrid’s home stadium, the ‘Bernabeu’.

A few months later, Vinicius would return the favor, as he would appear courtside at a Thunder home game in December. The LA LIGA star would create quite the buzz with his appearance, following which he was presented with a jersey, which he proudly displayed through the night.