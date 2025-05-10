Despite Proclaiming Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a Cold-Blooded Assassin, Famed NBA Insider Lashes at OKC Star for Not Trusting Teammate

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) controls the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Skip Bayless is a noted diehard Oklahoma City Thunder fan who has been singing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s praises all season, but that doesn’t mean he believes the MVP frontrunner is a perfect player. Bayless rushed to the defense of OKC’s brightest young star throughout the season, especially when doubters claimed the Thunder don’t strike fear in their opponents. But after OKC’s Game 3 debacle against the Denver Nuggets, Bayless couldn’t help but call out SGA.

Just days ago, following the Thunder’s Game 2 walloping of the Nuggets at home, Bayless confidently claimed the Thunder would be heading to the NBA Finals. He proceeded to call out Draymond Green and Paul Pierce, who both exclaimed that no one will be intimidated by OKC come playoff time.

Green made his original comments back in October. While he waited until March to do so, ensuring the Thunder had clinched first seed in the Western Conference, Bayless lambasted the former Defensive Player of the Year. While defending SGA’s calm demeanor on the court, the longtime sports personality didn’t hold back.

“Nobody’s afraid of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? That’s what Draymond says. I don’t know why not,” said Bayless. “Maybe because he doesn’t talk trash, he doesn’t cheap-shot anybody the way Draymond does — the all-time dirtiest player in the history of the league.”

By the time Skip made his retort, the Thunder were looking like a bonafide championship contender in the loaded West. “Is it because SGA is a really nice guy? Who, by the way, down the stretch of games is looking more and more like a cold-blooded assassin? Are you watching, Draymond?” he continued.

But now down 2-1, the tables have turned for the title-hopeful Thunder. Bayless pointed out how the game was OKC’s to lose, considering Nikola Jokic’s uncharacteristically poor performance. It didn’t matter that the rest of Denver’s core had scorched the nets, because the Thunder had the ball in their hands when it mattered most.

“It didn’t matter because [OKC] had the basketball, and we had the hottest hand on the court in the fourth quarter. We had J-Dub, we had Jaylen Williams, who did make the All-Star team this year,” Skip said, continuing to praise the Thunder costar for his magnificent late game efforts.

“And then here we go. 37 seconds left. The Thunder have the ball,” Bayless said before diving into a tangent about his glitchy TV. “And maybe I’m just glitching in my psyche because this is excruciating to watch, but finally we had a three-point lead … And I’m screaming at my TV, ‘Just give J-Dub the basketball, SGA, just this time’ … This is not your night.”

Instead, Gilgeous-Alexander tried to play hero, as he’s done all season, during an inefficient night. Denver would go on to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in a contest the Thunder would have won in most scenarios. Now, OKC is in a must-win scenario on the road in what could determine whether the season is a failure or not.

SGA has been the most consistent scorer in the NBA this season, but he’s not void of capable teammates. Williams, as Skip mentioned, was also an All-Star and is a transcendent talent in his own right. If OKC hopes to stave off elimination, SGA will have to trust his teammates, especially J-Dub, in upcoming contests.