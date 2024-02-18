“Crack Is Wack”: Spike Lee Roasts Charles Barkley for Believing He Could Top Samuel L. Jackson in Acting at All Star Weekend

A true fan of the game, Spike Lee has shown up in Indianapolis to catch the 2024 All-Star Weekend. Ahead of Saturday Night’s action, the Oscar-winning film director sat down with the NBA on TNT panel. At one point of his appearance on the pre-event show, Charles Barkley asked Lee a ridiculous question in a comically serious voice. Being the hilarious character that he is, the veteran director had a funny response.

Charles Barkley seemed very serious when he asked Spike Lee to choose the better actor between him and Samuel L Jackson. Yes, Chuck dared to pit himself against the legendary 75-year-old actor. As expected, Spike Lee roasted Barkley immediately and left every member of the panel slapping their knees with his response.

Charles Barkley: “I got a question for you. You’re one of the best to ever do what you do for living. In your humble, honest opinion, who’s the better actor – Sam Jackson or Charles Barkley?”

Spike Lee: “Can I just say something? Crack is wack.”

The BlacKkKlansman director burst into laughter soon at his own joke. Draymond Green and Shaquille O’Neal joined in as well. Lee then dapped Dray and Shaq almost proud of how he roasted the Chuckster for daring to compare himself with the Pulp Fiction actor.

However, Spike Lee isn’t implying that Barkley is a bad actor without any proof. For the 2024 NCAA March Madness showdown, the duo featured in Capital One’s TV commercial alongside Samuel L Jackson and Magic Johnson. Despite the advertisement being funny, from what Lee’s response suggests, he doesn’t believe that the Phoenix Suns legend is a good actor.

Spike Lee believes that the New York Knicks will play in the 2024 NBA Finals

Over the past few years, the New York Knicks have been a pretty underwhelming team. However, with the emergence of the Jalen Brunson-Julius Randle duo and the acquisition of OG Anunoby, the Knicks now have a great shot at contending for the title.

Spike Lee is one of the biggest and most loyal fans of the New York Knicks. With the New York side playing with intent throughout the season, he believes that Tom Thibodeau’s boys have a shot at coming out of the East this year. While the Milwaukee Bucks are not looking as threatening as they were projected to be, the Boston Celtics are still the favorites to win the title. However, Spike Lee has faith in the Knicks.

Shaquille O’Neal: “So you think y’all coming out of the East?”

Lee: “I think so.”

Shaquille O’Neal: “In order for your team to come out of the East and beat Boston, what has to be done?”

Lee: “We get healthy, that’s all we need. To be healthy.”

The New York Knicks were one of the most in-form teams in the league, winning nine straight games towards the end of January. However, with Randle sidelined, the team has seen a rough patch of late. Approaching the All-Star break, Jalen Brunson and Co. suffered four straight losses.

Despite the skid, the Knicks are fourth in the East. To make matters worse, they will be facing off against five good teams – the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics, the New Orleans Pelicans, the Golden State Warriors, and the Cleveland Cavaliers – in their next six contests. Hopefully, Randle can make his return to the lineup and help the franchise return to their winning ways.