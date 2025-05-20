mobile app bar

“M*therf**ker, You’re Wearing My Shoes”: Michael Jordan Took the Most MJ Approach to Answer Spike Lee’s ‘Why Me’ Question

Dylan Edenfield
Published

Spike Lee, legendary film maker and Knicks fan

May 17, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Actor and filmmaker Spike Lee sits courtside during the game between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Spike Lee was breaking into the spotlight in the film industry at nearly the same time Michael Jordan was solidifying his basketball superstardom. With both becoming hot commodities in their respective crafts, Nike saw an opportunity to capitalize by hiring Lee to direct a commercial featuring the up-and-coming Bulls star. Spike was elated at the idea, but he was caught off guard when he heard what the catch was.

As a devoted basketball fan, Lee already knew who Michael Jordan was. But the future champion didn’t have the same reverence for the legendary director at the time. Lee was informed that MJ didn’t know who he was and hadn’t seen Spike’s recent movie, “She’s Gonna Have It,” which the commercial would be based on.

The commercial was a success, and in Lee’s words, “Nike went to the stratosphere.” But that didn’t keep a lingering question from bouncing around Lee’s head after the shoot. Considering he had never directed a commercial before, Spike was curious why Jordan had handpicked him to film, especially since MJ wasn’t a noted fan of his previous work.

Lee’s curiosity continued to get the best of him until he finally received an opportunity to have a one-on-one conversation with Jordan decades later during 2016’s All-Star Weekend, the only time the festivities have been held in Toronto. For Lee, MJ’s answer may have been worth the wait.

“So I always had the thought in my mind, ‘Why did he choose me?’ It wasn’t until All-Star Weekend in Toronto. It was me and Mike in a room alone,” Lee shared. “I said, ‘Mike, you had not seen “She’s Gonna Have It,” you did not know who I was, people were telling you Spike’s never directed a commercial.'”

Lee could have never guessed what MJ’s explanation would be. “[Jordan] looked at me and said, ‘M*therf**ker, you’re wearing my shoes,'” Spike recalled hysterically. “I’ve had the honor and privilege of being called m*therf**ker by Michael Jordan several times.”

Nearly 40 years after the commercial first aired, Spike Lee and Michael Jordan have all reached the pinnacle of their crafts. Today, Lee is still recognized as one of the most influential directors of the 1980s and ’90s while many still argue MJ is basketball’s GOAT over 20 years after his retirement.

Neither are putting in the work that they did in their primes, but the extra time to themselves is well-earned. Lee has only directed four movies over the last decade while Jordan recently sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets. Both are more hands-off than ever before, but their legacies are already set in stone.

