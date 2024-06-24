Damian Lillard Adoringly Complains About Daughter’s Attitude On a Private Jet

It hasn’t been a great debut season with the Milwaukee Bucks for Damian Lillard. A coach fired halfway through the season, Doc Rivers’ appointment, and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury just before the playoffs all culminated in a first-round exit for the 2021 champions. But Lillard seems to be enjoying the break from the NBA and is hoping to put this season’s misery behind him as he spends time with his children.

The seven-time All-Star shared a picture of himself with his daughter on his official Instagram stories. Lillard had his son sitting on the seat next to him along with his daughter in his lap trying to throw a tantrum.

Judging by the picture, Lillard and his children were traveling since the post was captured while they were flying in a private jet. Taking both of his children on a vacation along with him, Lillard is already dealing with his daughter’s adorable tantrums.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ star point guard tried to offer a bottle of juice to his daughter, only to be denied by the little one. Lillard captioned the image, “The attitude is crazy on this little girl.”

Damian Lilllard shares an adorable moment with his daughter pic.twitter.com/YlKu3MjXUS — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) June 23, 2024

Lillard, who spent the majority of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers, requested a trade last season. Many people thought the Mimi Heat would be all over him, but they weren’t willing to give up Tyler Herro, and the Bucks acquired him instead.

The 6’2 guard not only had to deal with playing in a new city and a club but also was dealing with some personal matters. Lillard had been with Kay’La Hanson, for the past two years.

Both Lillard and Hanson share custody of their children. The pair were married in September 2021. However, by 2024, Lillard and Hanson filed for divorce and were granted their request.

Damian Lillard has had a turbulent season this past year. Apart from his personal life in shambles, Lillard’s performance on the court took a substantial hit as well.

From averaging 32.2 PPG, Lillard’s point per game averages fell to 24.3 points this year. Lillard’s field goal percentage, and three-point percentage along with his rebounds and assists average all took a hit when compared to his last season in Portland.

It was a heartwarming sight to see the 2013 Rookie of the Year sharing some precious time with his daughter, especially given the year he has had, both on and off the court.