Damian Lillard and Isaiah Thomas Accuse the WNBA of ‘Cheating’ to Make NY Liberty Champions Against the Lynx

Prateek Singh
Published

Isiah Thomas(L), A still from Game 5 of the WNBA Finals (C), and Damian Lillard (R)

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The New York Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals to get their hands on the franchise’s first Championship trophy. Even though both teams fought valiantly, notable basketball personalities like Damian Lillard and Isaiah Thomas have questioned the Liberty’s Overtime win at Barclays Center.

Lillard and Thomas joined many fans in accusing the WNBA of rigging the game in favor of the New York franchise. Both called out the referees’ suspicious decisions in the second half, which saw many shocking calls benefitting the Liberty.

After the game ended, Dame took to X to voice his thoughts on what transpired in the all-important Game 5. He wrote, “Refs called this game like they knew the assignment in the 2nd half boy. Great game.”

While Lillard only alluded to the alleged bias that was supposedly at play, Thomas didn’t hold back from calling out what he saw.

The Pistons legend tweeted, “They lowkey cheated for NY but I get it lol.”

The stark difference in the number of free throws given to the two teams backs their claim. The Liberty received 25 free throws throughout the game, making 21 of them. On the other hand, the Lynx were limited to only eight, out of which they made seven.

This kind of difference is fishy in a five-point game.

Another major incident that enraged the fans was when Breanna Stewart’s obvious travel wasn’t called. On the same play, a foul was called on the Lynx when she was clearly not fouled.

