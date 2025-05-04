“Sell Me a Car With No Motor in It”: Shannon Sharpe Uses Unique Analogy for Bucks Attempting to Trade Damian Lillard

When star point guard Damian Lillard tore his Achilles in Game 4, it was clear that it would have major implications on the future of the Milwaukee Bucks roster. The team was already looking to trade the 13-year veteran, but after a major injury, it certainly won’t be easy. NBA analyst Shannan Sharpe raises a unique analogy to highlight why teams won’t trade for Lillard.

Since arriving in Milwaukee, Lillard’s career hasn’t gone the way he, or anyone else for that matter, would’ve hoped for. In a perfect world, he would’ve never left the Portland Trail Blazers, won a title for the team that drafted him and retired to the tune of a jersey retirement and statue. However, the team wanted to go in a different direction and Lillard couldn’t stomach a rebuild.

The addition of Lillard alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo brought hope that the Bucks could compete for multiple championships. Instead, they have two first-round exits to show for it. Lillard put his body on the line to help lead Milwaukee to a first-round victory over the Pacers, and now he is unfortunately suffering the consequences.

Trading Lillard seems like an impossibility considering his age, contract and injury status. Sharpe spoke about Milwaukee’s flawed approach on the Nightcap podcast.

“How are you going to try to sell me a car with no motor in it?” Sharpe said.

The member of the NBA Top-75 team is 35 years old. Historically, players at his height suffering a serious injury such as a torn Achilles don’t return to the level they once were. The only exception is Kevin Durant, and he had the frame and a near seven foot wingspan to keep him at a high level. Lillard is a small guard, historically the quickest player-type to depreciate.

Antetokounmpo is the heart and soul of Milwaukee. But he is 30 years old. Although he is in the middle of his prime, he is in a win-now position. Without Lillard, the Bucks simply don’t have enough to compete with the juggernauts of the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee may look at teams desperate for a player of Lillard’s calibre to receive quality role players in exchange. Teams such as the Magic, Raptors, Clippers and Pelicans could provide packages that may entice the Bucks.

Regardless, the Bucks find themselves in uncharted territory. Their next moves will decide the path moving forward for their team for the foreseeable future.