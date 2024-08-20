Damian Lillard Claims Trail Blazers Could Have Won an NBA Championship if LaMarcus Aldridge Hadn’t Joined the Spurs

When Damian Lillard entered the NBA, the Trail Blazers were already seen as just one piece away from assembling a championship-caliber team. With Lillard’s arrival, many thought that their time had finally come to bag a title. But LaMarcus Aldridge left for the Spurs and the dream was shattered.

When Dame Dolla appeared on 520 Podcast, he recalled his initial years in the league, playing alongside LaMarcus, and how easy it made things for him as well. As the conversation continued, Dame revealed how the Blazers could’ve won an NBA title, had LA not left.

“If he would’ve never went to San Antonio, we would’ve won at least once already. Cause I would’ve came into my own but he was that good. Like, he was that good.”

Lillard described what his first year playing with Alrdirdge was like. The pick-and-rolls that he had with LA made things quite easy for him as defenders were rushing back to guard him instead of covering Lillard.

“My rookie year, I started with an elbow pull-up jumper off a pick and roll. Like literally, one-two-three dribbles to the elbow, pull-up every time. Cause they trying to get back to him.”

And it wasn’t just Aldridge that added value to that Blazers squad. Lillard also spoke on playing with prime Nicholas Batum back in the day.

Batum was a knockdown shooter from beyond the arc. After Aldridge’s departure, Batum too decided to leave the Blazers in 2015, sending the organization into rebuilding mode.

Aldridge’s only regret from his playing days

While the San Antonio Spurs were hyped to have another bigman take over Tim Duncan’s responsibilities, the Blazers nation was heartbroken over the departure of their All-Star forward, LaMarcus.

And after spending 16 years in the league, playing for 3 teams, Aldridge sat down for an exclusive interview. That is where he revealed the only regret he had during his playing days.

“I wish I would have worked harder to have a relationship with Dame.”

Granted that Lillard was just a rookie, he instantly had an impact on the Blazers’ offense from the get-go. Winning the 2013 Rookie of the Year award, Lillard had displayed signs of greatness.

Had Aldridge considered staying in Portland, there was a strong possibility of the two stars bringing a title to the Blazers. Unfortunately, this will also go down as one of the stories of ‘What could’ve been’ had LA not left for San Antonio and stayed to work with Lillard in Portland.