Damian Lillard Displays Brutal Honesty About Adjusting To Bucks ‘Team Basketball’ Over Blazers ‘One Man Show’

The Bucks’ horrendous start to the 2024-25 season continued as they were blown out 122-99 by the Grizzlies. It was their fourth straight loss and they now have the joint-worst record in the East alongside the Raptors and Pistons. Guard Damian Lillard had a dismal outing, as he shot just 1-of-12 and finished the game with only four points. In his post-game interview, the veteran, who is in his second season with the Bucks, admitted he’s yet to adjust to life in Milwaukee.

Lillard explained that he’s yet to figure out how to play alongside a superstar teammate like Giannis Antetokounmpo after spending 11 years as the lone wolf in Portland. He claimed he can still dominate the game like he did during his time with the Trail Blazers, but has shied away from the approach in favor of team-oriented basketball. He said,

“It’s hard[adjusting to the Bucks system]. My entire career I have always been somebody who if I can do one thing, I can take over the game. I joined a new team, the situation is different and I understand it is different. I have to try and find a way to not just go back to the what I have always done cause it’s probably not necessary, or probably not necessary at all.”

The 34-year-old confessed that he faced trouble identifying when to take over a game. He expressed that he wants to be more productive when his team is going through offensive stagnation, but since he can’t be as assertive as before, he struggles to shine in these rough periods. Lillard said,

“The most difficult part is when things seem like it’s getting out of control, and the going is getting tough. I need to put my hands on it a little before. And I think not just being in that role before has made it more difficult, it is more of a process way to figure it out.”

Lillard has been playing second fiddle to Antetokounmpo since arriving in Milwaukee, a role he admittedly isn’t comfortable in. His usage rate with the Bucks is under 29%, a far cry from the 33.7% he enjoyed in his final year in Portland. This isn’t the first time the guard has hinted that he wants to be the first option on offense.

In February, Lillard sat down with Trae Young on the latter’s From The Point pod and discussed what it’s like sharing the floor with Antetokounmpo. The seven-time All-Star guard admitted there are several advantages to playing alongside the Greek superstar.

The two-time MVP is an automatic bucket in transition and is unguardable in half-court low-post sets. A simple pass to him can create plenty of space or lead to an easy scoring opportunity. However, Lillard hasn’t been able to utilize that advantage because he is not used to working off the ball. He told Young,

“One of the cons is having to adjust to that. I come from a situation where I had the ball in my hands all the time, And now I have the ball in my hands, but it’s an adjustment having to do it around[Antetokounmpo].”

Lillard is under the cosh to rediscover his mojo. The rumors of Antetokounmpo leaving the franchise have been rampant in recent days, suggesting that he deems the former Trail Blazers star isn’t the ideal co-star for him. It remains to be seen whether the veteran guard can build synergy with Antetokounmpo or the duo part ways.