Damian Lillard Injury Update: Will Bucks Guard Make His Return To Play Against The Rockets?

Nov 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Damian Lillard we saw on social media during the off-season and the Damian Lillard that we’ve seen so far for Milwaukee have been drastically different people. After lofty claims of building chemistry, he and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been unable to click on the court. To make matters worse, he hasn’t played since the 11th of November and has been on watch under concussion protocol.

The 4-9 Bucks are set to host the Houston Rockets, who at 10-4 are sitting pretty at 3rd in the West. There is good news for Bucks’ fans, though. Lillard’s condition has been upgraded to probable after his concussion.

Here is the Bucks injury report for Monday's game vs. Houston: Out:

Khris Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Surgery)

Ryan Rollins (Left Shoulder Instability) Probable:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)

Damian Lillard (Concussion Protocol) — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) November 17, 2024

He is likely to suit against Houston, and the Bucks will certainly benefit from it. He has already scored 30 points or more in three games this season, despite his poor start.

And although he and Giannis don’t yet have perfect chemistry, the two are still capable of turning any game around and dominating opponents on their own. If Dame stays healthy, the Bucks will have a far better chance at stringing wins together to make the playoffs come April.

But with the Bucks roster lacking depth and defensive potential, a healthy Giannis and Dame team is not a surefire way to win. Moreover, the Rockets have been very organized defensively, and it won’t be an easy contest for Milwaukee. Despite the impending sense of doom chasing the Bucks, the return of their All-Star duo is certainly good news.