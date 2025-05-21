“He Wasn’t About Numbers”: Gary Payton Reveals One Thing Jason Kidd Could Do That Damian Lillard Can’t

Throughout the years, the role of NBA positions have changed. The way a big man played in the 1980s is much different than it is today. It’s most evident in point guard. Seattle Supersonics legend Gary Payton was among the best at the guard position during his era. He noticed key differences that separate today’s cream of the crop from those of the past and points to Jason Kidd and Damian Lillard as examples.

Advertisement

Traditionally, the point guard was the extension of the head coach on the court. Past players like Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas and John Stockton facilitated the offense for the entire team.

Nowadays, many point guards are score-first players. Ja Morant, Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Maxey are all main focal points of the offense due to their scoring ability. Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard fits this criteria.

In a guest appearance on the Bars: Brownie and Rab Show, Payton and the crew attempted to distinguish what it means to be a true point guard. They compared Lillard to Jason Kidd. Symba cited one main difference between the two, which Kidd could do but Lillard can’t.

“Dame is somebody that can score 70 points. I’ve never seen J-Kidd score 70,” Symba said.

Rab added to Symba’s point regarding Kidd, saying, “But J-Kidd controlled the ebbs and flows of the game with how he facilitated and moved the pieces.”

The Hall-of-Fame guard shared Symba’s sentiment, not speaking lowly of Lillard’s basketball skills but clarifying that his definition of a “real point guard” prevents Lillard from meeting the requirements. The barrier is the nine-time All-Star’s lack of playmaking ability for the team as a whole.

“A real point guard knows when to get guys involved,” Payton said. “That’s what J-Kidd did. He wasn’t about numbers—he controlled the game. I did the same thing. I’d score early, then pass for a quarter, then take over late. Dame and [Stephen Curry]—they’re scorers first.”

Payton has an excellent point, but context is imperative. The NBA has changed drastically since he last played. What teams now require from point guards is not what it was in the 1990s. The term of “real point guard” should be transitioned to “traditional point guard.”

Evolution is inevitable in all things of life, and that certainly applies to basketball’s point guard position.