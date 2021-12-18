“Damian Lillard is back to MVP form!”: NBA fans react to Blazers superstar’s offensive masterclass as Blazers go up by nearly 30 against LaMelo Ball and Hornets

NBA fans rejoice as Damian Lillard finally puts on a near vintage Dame performance against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.

Damian Lillard has not been the same, 30 point per game scorer/ MVP candidate that fans have become accustomed to witnessing year in and year out. He’s averaging a career low in both field goal percentage and 3-point percentage and the least amount of points since his 2014-15 season, when he was merely in his 3rd year in the league.

Damian Lillard struggling led to the team struggling as well as they have lost their last 9 games out of 10. Dame’s continued offensive disappointments throughout the ‘22 season can be attributed to a certain extent to his lower abdominal pain, which he says has been bothering him for years now.

Also read: “Every NBA champion has had a top-5 offense or defense before the All-Star break”: Unbelievable stat showcases how far LeBron James and co are from 2022 NBA title

This pain is what kept him out of action for six straight games too, with his return not being as bombastic either, putting up incredibly inefficient performances like dropping 31 points on an absurd 31 FGAs.

However, something seems to have changed for the Blazers superstar during this game against the Hornets.

Damian Lillard and his offensive arsenal on full display against Ball and company.

The Portland Trailblazers set a record for most 3s in a half in this game against the Charlotte Hornets as they rained in 16 of them to gain a near 30-point lead going into halftime. Damian Lillard contributed to 4 of those threes with Ben McLemore catching fire and hitting six of them in the second quarter alone.

Dame however, has been the storyline for all Blazers fan tonight as he looks to be in form once again. He shot from beyond the arc looks great, his cutting is sharp, he’s driving into the lane with a certain level of power, and he’s getting up contest a couple shots at the rim as well.

Also read: “Shaquille O’Neal aims to have 8-pack abs by his 50th birthday in March”: The Lakers legend aspires to be ripped enough to post a shirtless picture on Instagram

A true sign of Damian Lillard being back is when he eventually starts to make his usual 28-foot bombs, as Lamar heard said. For now, NBA fans can revel in the fact that the Oakland native is rearing to go on all cylinders.

ENTERRADA DE DAMIAN LILLARD 😤pic.twitter.com/53bNNg2qDK — Blazers Brasil 🇧🇷🌹 (@BlazersBrasil) December 18, 2021