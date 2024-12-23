Damian Lillard Sticks to His Word As He Splits His $500k NBA Cup Cash Prize with Bucks Cleaning Staff and Regular Employees

Dec 17, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), guard Damian Lillard (0) and center Brook Lopez (11) celebrate after winning the Emirates NBA Cup championship game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The $500,000 cash prize served as an extra incentive for players competing in the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup. While many talked about spending their winnings from the mid-season tournament on luxuries, Damian Lillard had promised to share his purse with the Milwaukee Bucks’ staff. Nearly a week after the Wisconsin team’s victory in Las Vegas, reports confirmed that Lillard did stay true to his promise.

Advertisement

“I wanted to support the regular and ordinary employees of the team,” Lillard said, reportedly, after donating his prize money.

A die-hard fan of Lillard, @Kimmyann1111, posted about Dame’s generous act on X. She posted a report that suggested that Lillard distributed the $500,000 equally between the cleaning staff and the blue-collar employees of the organization. Additionally, the 34-year-old also gifted towels to the locker room staff.

“Big respect to Damian Lillard. With the $500,000 he won in the Tournament Cup, he went and split it equally between the cleaning staff and the Milwaukee Bucks court staff! He even distributed towels to those who take the shirts and shoes to the locker room. What a Christmas bonus,” the screenshot of the Facebook post shared by the fan read.

The additional money may be a small chunk of Lillard’s yearly salary, but it is a significant amount for the staff members. Dame has displayed this philanthropic spirit since his early days with the Portland Trail Blazers. He has been inspired by veterans like Chris Kaman, whose charitable actions left an impact on him.

Lillard’s charitable deeds in the past

Lillard has consistently dedicated a significant portion of his net worth to charity and societal upliftment. Winning the NBA Cares Community Assist Award in 2021 is Dame’s most notable achievement in this regard.

As the global ambassador for the Special Olympics Oregon, the star guard donated $10,000, representing Kaiser Permanente and the NBA. This act helped the SOOR for the Summer Virtual Games.

“We are so honored that Damian has chosen to share this tremendous gift, along with the talent, dedication, and support he has long contributed to Special Olympics Oregon,” said Britt Oase, SOOR CEO.

Lillard is also committed to using his platform to make a positive impact, providing kids from his hometown with access to the resources he lacked during his childhood.

“I’ve just reached the point where the most important thing to me is giving back and lifting people up and having an impact on people,” the then-Blazers player had said.

Players like Dame reflect the NBA’s values and serve as an inspiration for young athletes in the league to engage in similar charitable efforts.