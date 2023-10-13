“Damian Lillard’s Agent Had Embarrassed the Franchise”: Gary Payton’s Trusted Agent Inadvertently Ended Dame’s ‘Heat Legend’ Dreams, Reportedly with a Slip of Tongue

NBA talking head and self-declared ‘provocateur’ Ben Maller recently stated that it was Damian Lillard’s agent who was majorly responsible for his failed move to the Miami Heat. The Portland Trail Blazers had taken their time to find a favorable package for their longtime star this summer before trading him to the Milwaukee Bucks recently. However, as Lillard wanted to go to the Miami Heat, his agent Aaron Goodwin apparently went so far as telling other teams that they would be bidding for a player who did not want to play for them. And that was what ultimately tipped off the Blazers to make a drastic decision, as per Maller’s sources.

Goodwin’s comments apparently rubbed multiple people in Portland the wrong way. Despite the organization initially agreeing to Dame’s request, the front office believed that Goodwin had embarrassed the franchise in public. A clip of Maller’s commentary on the issue was posted on Twitter by Fox Sports Radio.

He claimed that it was his agent’s ‘slip of tongue’ that led to the Trail Blazers deciding to trade Lillard to another team. Apart from representing Damian Lillard, Goodwin also works with Miami Heat’s Gary Payton, according to Real GM.

Aaron Goodwin’s slip of tongue apparently led to Damian Lillard’s Miami Heat move failing

For Lillard, the irony appears to be that Goodwin already represents a Miami Heat legend in former guard Gary Payton. Lillard has been known to be pushing for a move to Pat Riley’s team all summer.

His agent had even publicly proclaimed that Dame only wanted the Miami Heat and even told NBA teams that they would be bidding for a player who did not want to play for them, according to reports. These comments have now been said to be the reason why Lillard could not go to the Heat, this offseason. According to Maller:

“From what I’ve gathered, Portland was prepared to give Dame Lillard what he wanted – to send him to Miami. Then his agent…gave some comments to the media that rubbed several big, grand people in Portland the wrong way. It was at that point that the Blazers pivoted… Lillard’s agent had embarrassed the franchise, we all know how this works. It’s human nature… Boundaries were broken, the perception is that the agent crossed the line by making some threatening comments publicly when they had kind of an under-the-table deal that this is what was going to happen. And that’s when the Blazers decided to go in some other direction…Damian Lillard managed to not only rip Portland, but the Bucks also ended up catching some strays.”

Hence, while the Blazers had initially agreed to trade Lillard to the Heat, the comments by Goodwin reportedly rubbed people the wrong way. Maller believes that that is completely understandable, especially because Portland were left with little to no leverage due to Lillard’s public desire to join the Heat. This eventually led to the front office deciding to go with the Bucks’ bid instead.

The Milwaukee Bucks look a different beast with Damian Lillard

On paper, a duo of Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo can prove to be as lethal as any pairing in the league. The two seem to be intent on building chemistry before the start of the season.

Currently engaged in the Bucks’ training camp, fans know that Lillard’s presence can convert the team into one of the biggest title contenders for the new season. Giannis himself recently claimed that both of them needed to be themselves in order to help the team to the best of their abilities, as per Sports Illustrated.

Dame’s presence means that the new-look Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites to win the East. The only remaining question is whether Lillard can move on from his failed move, and help the Bucks to the best of his ability.