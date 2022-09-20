“Damn, I’m Broke”: $400 Million Shaquille O’Neal Wasn’t Pleased After Checking List of NBA’s Richest Players

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal was shocked to find his ranking when he checked out a list of NBA’s richest players

Shaquille O’Neal was drafted as the first pick in the 1992 NBA Draft. Growing up, Shaq had a very humble upbringing, and the family often struggled to make ends meet. If there was one thing the big man wanted to do, it was getting enough money for his mother to be able to afford anything.

Using his 7’1″ frame, Shaquille O’Neal dominated in the NBA. He played in the league for 19 seasons, winning 4x NBA Championships and becoming a 3x Finals MVP, an NBA MVP, a 15x All-Star, and so much more. Thanks to all his achievements, Shaq earned over $286 Million from NBA salaries.

Using the money he earned from the NBA, Shaq made smart business decisions and invested his money in a lot of ventures. Along with money from his endorsement deals and TNT, Big Diesel grew his net worth to over $400 Million.

However, Shaq feels that isn’t enough.

Shaquille O’Neal felt like he was ‘broke’

Imagine having a net worth of over $400 Million and yet feeling like you’re broke? For most of us, it’s difficult even to imagine so, but apparently, Shaq felt that way. During his appearance on the Earn Your Leisure Podcast with Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, Shaq talked about quite a few things.

He recalled the moment he realized he wasn’t among the top earners in the league.

“You know it’s crazy because I was at the airport, too, like ‘NBA Richest Players’ … I was like, No. 7? Damn, I’m broke… compared to these dudes. It’s just motivating.”

With the kind of money the players are making in the league currently, Shaq often talks about how much more he would’ve made. He isn’t the only one as well. Charles Barkley has spoken about the same several times as well.

Shaq is someone whose goal was never to be rich rich. However, using his smarts and by making good business decisions, the big fella was able to achieve something not a lot of athletes can say they do.

