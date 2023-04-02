“Damn it, Charles Barkley!”:  Shaquille O’Neal Cannot Stand His Co-Host Making Mistakes on Final Four Broadcast

Shaquille O’Neal must be one frustrated figure sitting at home. He cannot do his advertisements, talk on his podcast properly, appear on Inside the NBA, or even correct his dear friend, Charles Barkley. He is cutting a sad figure these days.

And his latest comment on Charles Barkley is reflective of his mental state. The Los Angeles Lakers legend recently got hip replacement surgery and most people will choose to stay quiet. Shaquille O’Neal operates differently.

There is no way he will be chill. He is ready to point out mistakes everyone else makes in the studio. And especially if it is Charles Barkley. This is Charles Barkley, his arch-rival on TV.

“Damn it, Charles Barkley!”: Is Shaquille O’Neal Furious or is he just mocking Charles Barkley for not knowing TV rules?

With Shaq, we will actually never know. Whether he is furious at Barkley for making a callous error or is he just mocking him. The fine line between a joke and a comment cannot be better walked by anyone.

dam it charles barkley 1 2 3 4 and back to one not 123 back to you let somebody else talk. miss you guys — SHAQ (@SHAQ) April 1, 2023

What was the comment? Well, Shaq took to Twitter to write down, “dam (damn) it charles barkley 1 2 3 4 and back to one(,) not 123 back to you let somebody else talk. miss you guys”.

Spelling errors, typos, you name it; Shaq had it all. Of course, it is Twitter but to correct someone and not get it right yourself, is ironic. Just like how Shaq does everything in life. Right?

But when did he say it? During the Final Four broadcast at half-time Barkley made the error and Shaq was quick to call him out.

O’Neal also misses his colleagues. Most definitely, his “miss you guys” was definitely a subtle message to his cast and crew at TNT.

Shaquille O’Neal’s got a brand new BBL!

What is a BBL exactly? We didn’t expect to be talking about this on an NBA channel, however, here we are. Shaquille O’Neal recently got hip-replacement surgery.

And instead of embracing it and talking about his surgery, he comically chose to call it a BBL or a Brazillian Butt Lift. A procedure that is designed to stop your derriere from sagging. A weird one used by celebrities and models alike, and now apparently Shaq too.

He is done with surgery now and we hope to see him back in the studio soon, entertaining us and delighting us with his silly jokes.